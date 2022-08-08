SCOTTVILLE — Tempers were still running high in Scottville Monday night about the reported “ousting” of Police Chief Matt Murphy by City Manager Jimmy Newkirk, first noted by Commissioner Nate Yeomans during the July 25 meeting of the city commission.
The issue was brought up again during Monday’s meeting, with one commissioner, Ryan Graham, casting blame on Newkirk and stating that the “city residents deserve better.”
As of Tuesday, neither the City of Scottville nor Murphy himself has confirmed the rumored termination, and on July 27, two days after Yeomans’ comment, Newkirk issued a statement on behalf of the city declaring that Murphy was “currently at work, and his employment with the city remains unchanged.”
However, some city officials and members of the public are still asking for an explanation.
Newkirk has declined to comment to the Daily News regarding the accusations. The Daily News also reached out to Murphy on Monday and Tuesday, but did not receive a response.
During the commissioner comment period at the end of Monday’s meeting, Graham read a pre-written statement to express concerns about the situation.
Graham said in his two years on the city commission he’s remained silent on several issues about which he had personal opinions. On Monday, in reference to what transpired between Newkirk and Murphy, he said, “Finally, I’ve had enough.”
“We cannot allow our city manager to conduct himself in such an unprofessional manner,” Graham stated. “To have a disagreement with our police chief is OK. Disagreements are part of the job Jimmy’s being paid to handle. Jimmy’s not being paid to be a tyrant, which I’m quickly figuring out is what he is.”
Graham addressed Newkirk, saying, “City Manager Newkirk, you fired our police chief and thought you could blow it under the rug.”
He called on his fellow commissioners not to “turn a blind eye and pretend this didn’t happen.”
“The integrity of our city manager is concerning to me,” Graham said. “This position comes with deep-rooted trust in our community to operate ethically and morally. Your unwillingness to accept the consequences and responsibility for your actions is inexcusable to me.”
Graham stated that on July 25 Newkirk called Mason County Central Superintendent Jeff Mount to notify him of Murphy’s alleged firing and later denied it.
Mount confirmed to the Daily News that he did indeed receive such a call from Newkirk, but he said specifics about what led up to the call were scant.
“All he did was call me to let me know the city was parting ways with Chief Murphy but that our partnership with the Scottville P.D. and our (school resource officer) position was not in jeopardy,” Mount stated in a message to the Daily News Monday night. “He did not tell me a reason why the chief was being relieved of his duties.”
Also on Monday, Cheri Stibitz, a teacher at Mason County Central, addressed the situation. Stibitz was not in attendance at Monday’s meeting, but Yeomans entered into the record a letter he’d received from her, addressed to the commission and to Mayor Marcy Spencer.
The letter was not read aloud, but a copy was provided to the Daily News.
“Two weeks ago … Chief Murphy was fired by a megalomaniac,” Stibitz wrote in the letter.
Stibitz spoke highly of Murphy and his work with MCC students, though she stressed in her letter that the opinion was hers and not the opinion of the school district.
She referenced the call to Mount, stating that a “city leader” — ostensibly Newkirk — had “made phone calls to others stating that he did in fact fire Chief Murphy.”
“The firing was retracted after this person realized the expense this irrational decision would cause,” Stibitz wrote.
The issue of Murphy’s reported dismissal was first raised in public by Yeomans during the commissioner comment period of the July 25 meeting.
Yeomans at the time told the Daily News that Murphy “called all the commissioners and told them (Newkirk) had fired him.”
The Daily News requested comment from Newkirk, Murphy and City Attorney Carlos Alvarado at the time, but received no responses, apart from Newkirk stating that questions should be directed to Alvarado.