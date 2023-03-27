The Ludington City Council held a public hearing at Monday night’s regular meeting and voted to approve an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act tax exemption to the developers, Grand Rapids-based Datum Point Real Estate Development, for the former Foster Elementary School, 504 and 507 E. Foster. St.
The properties are now vacant with the construction of Ludington Elementary School, and the OPRA district will provide property tax exemptions for commercial and commercial housing properties that are rehabilitated and meet the requirements of the act. The tax adjustments are set to last 15 years.
The developers are planning to renovate the former school into a mix of apartments and townhouses. The developers plan 36 one-, two- and three-bedroom units for rent and loft townhouses to sell. Construction is hoped to be completed by March 2024.
Copiers/printers
Council approved unanimously an ordinance to enter into a 60-month lease with Applied Innovation for city copiers and printers with a vote of five in favor and two members absent.
Body cameras
City Manager Mitch Foster read the first presentation of the ordinance to approve a five-year agreement with Axon to provide the Ludington Police Department with body worn cameras.
In 2021, Foster stated that the city reviewed many options for updated body-worn cameras and decided on the proposal from Axon, after a recommendation from the Public Safety/Utilities Committee. Foster stated that the city was in the process of applying for a $24,000 grant to offset the costs of the cameras, so they held off on voting on the Axon proposal.
After being awarded the $24,000 grant, former LPD Chief Tim Kozal signed the contract with Axon to begin in 2022 and to run until the end of 2026. Foster stated due to the contract’s length being longer than three years, it did require an ordinance, but up until recently the city hadn’t been billed by Axon, which is why the city was unaware of the active contract itself.
“As we came into the audit to close out items for 2022, after review, we noticed that there was a contract signed by Chief Kozal, but required an ordinance. The contract was signed without the knowledge of council or staff. (We) need to have an ordinance for anything over three years.”
Foster also stated he believes that Kozal received a phone call from Axon in 2022 offering a very discounted rate if the contract was signed at that time. He did state that the city was able to receive a $13,000 rate over five years, instead of the quoted $24,000 when Kozal signed the contract in 2002.
EV charging stations
Foster stated the city is trying to identify a provider for potential locations for electric vehicle charging stations in the city. Foster stated a committee is looking at five different providers just to investigate a model that would work for the city. He stated that it would be zero cost to taxpayers and would provide additional services to residents and visitors, but needs to fit what the city is looking for.
Other business
Coffee with the Councilors will be held at 5:30 p.m. April 6 at Bookmark with councilors Cheri Stibitz and John Terzano.