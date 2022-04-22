The Mason-Lake Conservation District is commemorating Stewardship Week with an Earth Day appearance, a tree sale in conjunction with the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day, and the realization of a long-in-the-works project at West Shore Community College.
The aim of Stewardship Week, which starts Sunday and continues through May 1, is to remind people to care for and preserve natural resources for future generations. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development partners with the Michigan Association of Conservation Districts to honor the week with natural resource conservation efforts throughout the state’s agricultural community.
Things kick off at today’s Earth Day celebration at Ludington United Methodist Church, where conservation district staff will hand out kids nature activity packs.
Then, sometime mid-week, a project will finally come to fruition after years of planning: establishing a memorial orchard at WSCC, alongside the college’s agriscience class. The orchard will serve as a “learning and experimental orchard” for students for years to come, according to Dani McGarry, Mason-Lake Conservation District executive director.
McGarry told the Daily News the idea for the orchard started in 2018, after the death of Murray Stall, a 20-year technician for the district.
“We wanted to do something to remember him by,” McGarry said. “We had people making donations in his memory, and we wanted to keep that in the community. … And it’s a nice aesthetic addition to the college, too.”
McGarry said the district is thrilled that “it all came together this year,” after multiple delays.
The orchard will be near the agriscience classroom and maintenance area south of Schoenherr Campus Center.
According to a release from the conservation district, several partners are working together to ensure the orchard is a success. Fruit trees and planting supplies are being provided by the conservation district through donations to its Memorial Tree Fund. Emily Lavely from MSU Extension has provided guidance on layout and orchard establishment, and Alway’s Shady Lane Farm helped till and prepare the planting area.
Once the trees arrive, the agriscience class, led by teacher Mark Willis, will plant them and maintain the orchard.
McGarry said the trees are expected to arrive soon, with planting day taking place either Wednesday or Thursday.
“We’ve greatly appreciated working with the college to make this project a reality, from working with (WSCC) President Scott Ward for planning, right down to the students. Everyone’s been involved over the last couple of years, and it’s exciting to finally see it come together,” McGarry stated in the release.
To add into the orchard, the KickStart to Career program and the Mason County Promise will start a tradition of planting trees each year to recognize recent graduates.
“(Mason County Promise Zone Director) Jody Maloney is the one who kickstarted that idea,” McGarry said.
Stewardship Week will wrap up with the district’s annual tree sale, held in conjunction with the 150th celebration of Arbor Day on Friday, April 29.
According to McGarry, more than 250 people pre-ordered trees from the district, totaling 20,000-plus tree and shrub seedlings. Some trees and shrubs are still available for walk-in sales.
Trees and shrubs will be available for pick-up and for purchase from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, at the Mason County Fairgrounds.
There will be a pick-up event on Saturday for pre-paid orders only from 10 a.m. to noon at Wenger Pavilion in Baldwin.
Funding for several of the Stewardship Week activities comes from the Conservation District Tree Memorial Fund. Recent donations to the fund include contributions made in memory of Stall and Bill Bradow, whose family members are long-time supporters of the conservation district.
For more information on the tree sale or the conservation district, visit www.mason-lakeconservation.org.