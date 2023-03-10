The owners of Orchard Market have made the decision to close the Ludington location after being open for 36 years.
“We made the decision to close after many years of careful thinking,” Orchard Market president Bill Sturgeon said. “We have needed to downsize since our uncles and father retired. When Janet Andersen decided to retire and walk away, we knew it was the right time.”
Andersen started at the Free Soil location and then moved to the Ludington store where she eventually became the manager.
The family will hold on to the property in Ludington and they plan to utilize it in other ways to support the Free Soil location.
“We will be relocating the greenhouse to the Free Soil store,” Sturgeon said. “We will be expanding our greenhouse and retail space. The Ludington location will serve as storage for now.”
Sturgeon stated that the family has no plans to close the Free Soil store any time soon and they will actually be adding more to the location.
“We have been giving the store a little facelift and a fresh look,” he said. “We are adding onto our greenhouse this summer and adding more to our fall activities as well.”
Orchard Market opened in 1960 and the original location was the Free Soil store.
“Our grandfather Ed Malkowski and his wife Julia opened the store and then their four sons, Lenny, Gerald, Dan and Bob joined the business and eventually took it over for them,” Sturgeon said. “The boys and my sister Mary Helen also got involved in the business as well. She managed the restaurant that they added in the ‘80s and ‘90s. As the Malkowski boys started to retire, we had to plan for the future.”
Sturgeon stated that Gerald was the first to retire and then Lenny and Dan did as well.
“Bob and his wife Teresa ran it solely for a while and then their son Kyle Malkowski and I stepped in,” Sturgeon said. “Bob has now retired and Kyle and I run it. Kyle runs the farm operations, and I run the retail and greenhouse operations.”
Sturgeon stated that they plan to open for the season in late April or the beginning of May, depending on the weather.
“We are looking forward to opening our doors again this spring and to see the faces of our wonderful employees and growing the best produce around,” he said. “We also are looking forward to seeing all the great people who frequent our store.”
The decision to close the Ludington store wasn’t easy for the family, Sturgeon stated, but he is hopeful people will continue to support Orchard Market as it moves forward in one location.
“We want to say thank you to the people of Ludington and the surrounding areas for supporting us since the Ludington store was opened in 1986,” he said. “We have been fortunate to have such a great following. We would not have been able to do what we’ve done without them and we will miss many daily faces.
“Kyle and I hope people will make the trip to Free Soil to see us. We look forward to serving the best produce we can with the people of Mason and Manistee counties. It’s definitely worth the drive.”