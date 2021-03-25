SCOTTVILLE — On Thursday morning, in the parking lot of Gourmet Mushrooms Inc. on East State Street, members of the staff worked to help load up about 36,000 pounds of food to be transported to area senior citizens, students and families in need through the USDA Farmers to Families program.
Gourmet Mushrooms has been donating manpower and parking lot space to the cause for the last two months, according to O’Nealya Gronstal, executive director of the Lakeshore Food Club.
Gronstal said the food club acts as the “fiduciary and logistics hub” for distribution, noting that the delivery itself is done by other community organizations working together to help those in need.
“Great things happen when… likeminded organizations link arms and serve together,” Gronstal said.
Some of those organizations include the Scottville Police Department, the Salvation Army, and the senior centers in both Scottville and Ludington.
Other participants include the West Shore Educational Service District, Mason County Eastern Schools, Gateway to Success Academy, COVE, Caritas Food Pantry, Fourth Ward Market in Ludington, and Called to Love Ministry, an Amish church in the Fountain area which helps get food to outlying areas of the county.
Some area factories and other businesses are joining in to provide food to employees who are struggling.
Gronstal said it wouldn’t be possible without Gourmet Mushrooms, which has donated both parking lot space and manpower to help load up trucks and trailers with pallets of food.
“They have provided the space we needed for a semi, the forklift we needed to unload more than 36,000 pounds of food every week, and staff to drive the forklift,” Gronstal said.
This particular distribution operates through a contract with the USDA that will continue at least until the end of April, according to food club program coordinator Nacomie Wallman, who was on-hand Thursday morning as well.
“It’s on a month-to-month contract, so this is the last one for March. We got another contract… so we are going to continue through the month of April — that’s been confirmed,” Wallman said. “And (Gourmet Mushrooms) has confirmed for us that we’ll be able to use this space for the month of April, too. They’ve been absolutely awesome.”
The food boxes contain dairy, meat, vegetables and fruit, according to Wallman. Similar assortments have been used for distributions at Mason County Central Schools, which are through USDA Farmers to Families.
“It’s kind of like a full meal package,” she said.
How food is distributed is left up to the individual organizations. For instance, the Scottville Police Department has been hand-delivering foods to homebound seniors.
More than 1,000 boxes are distributed throughout Mason County each week, with about 500 of them going to senior citizens.
Gronstal said it’s inspiring to see different organizations and agencies working toward a common goal of helping those in need.
“Nonprofits, for-profits, local government, ministries — all working together…,” she said. “I am so proud of the creativity, the out-of-the-box thinking (and) care that has gone into making each Thursday morning possible.”