"The fall was particularly hard as we had our worst cases of COVID in the ICU. Ventilated patients with multiple medication running to support them as they battled COVID-19. The elderly were hit the hardest. Most of these folks also had other conditions, but not always. That’s the funny thing about it. Every single case was different, although they shared some common symptoms. These were the patients that stayed on ventilators for days and sometimes weeks. This was difficult for them and their families, also for us, in that we would become ‘attached’ after being with a patient for 12 hours constantly. The sickest patients would take every minute of our time. I can remember being in rooms in full PPE for hours on end because it required continuous monitoring of critical medications and critical patients.
"Thinking back on the beginnings of COVID-19, I remember watching the news of the health care workers in Detroit and New York City. Organized chaos was all I saw. Later, I lived that organized chaos at our small, rural, regional hospital. And when things seemed to be pretty dark, all the first responders, firefighters and police officers came to the hospital and gave us a salute and let us know that they and our community were behind us!"
- Lynda Holcomb, charge nurse, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital