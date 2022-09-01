Organizers behind a push to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution are appealing to the Michigan Supreme Court following the rejection of the proposed amendment by the State Board of Canvassers.
The Associated Press reported that the Reproductive Freedom For All initiative was deadlocked by state canvassers on Wednesday.
The four-person board consists of two Republicans — Anthony Daunt, who chairs the board, and Richard Houskamp — as well as Democrats Mary Ellen Gurewitz and Jeannette Bradshaw, according to the Michigan Secretary of State. Gurewitz and Bradshaw voted in favor of the initiative, but Daunt and Houskamp opposed it, the AP stated. A three-vote majority is required to get the measure on the ballot.
The Daily News reached out to both abortion-rights advocates and anti-abortion-rights groups for comment.
Amanda Mazur, who helped spearhead local efforts to gather signatures following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, said Wednesday’s deadlock was “disheartening,” but she’s “still holding out hope it will make it to the ballot.”
Diann Engblade, another local supporter of the initiative, also remains hopeful.
“I believe the Michigan Supreme Court will place the initiative on the ballot on November and that … people will once again have freedom of choice in their reproductive choices,” she said.
Dee Bennett of Mason County Right to Life said her organization is “ecstatic that the board of canvassers did the right thing in rejecting the proposal.”
Bennett said the proposal contained “more than 60” errors, echoing the sentiment of lobbyists who challenged the initiative in mid-August.
“It will go to the Michigan Supreme Court and they will decide,” she said. “We’ve just got to keep praying that they do the right thing and throw this thing out.”
Darci McConnell, a spokesperson for the Reproductive Freedom for All campaign, stated in a press release that organizers are “taking the fight to protect abortion rights to the Michigan Supreme Court,” adding that the state board “failed to act, despite the submission of a record number of petition signatures from voters.”
The initiative well surpassed the necessary number of signatures to appear on the ballot, garnering more than 730,000; 425,000 signatures are required, the AP reported.
McConnell stated election officials had already affirmed that the number of signatures was “more than enough to let Michigan voters decide on the amendment,” and noted that the campaign’s legal counsel agreed.
Locals had divided responses to the overturning of Roe, as the Daily News reported in June, and many abortion-rights advocates were counting on the constitutional amendment to prevent the state from reverting to its 1931 law banning abortion.
That law is currently under a preliminary injunction following legal action taken by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
McConnell told the Daily News on Thursday that more information on the status of the appeal would be coming soon.
If an appeal is granted and the petition ends up on the ballot, it would ask voters to amend the Michigan constitution to state that that action cannot be taken “against an individual based on their actual, potential, perceived or alleged pregnancy outcomes, including but not limited to miscarriage, stillbirth or abortion” or “against someone for aiding or assisting a pregnant individual in exercising their right to reproductive freedom with their voluntary consent.”
The ballot for the November election must be finalized by Friday, Sept. 9.