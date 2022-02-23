The Oriole Foundation awarded more than $19,000 in grants to Ludington Area School District teachers during the winter.
LASD teachers have the opportunity to apply for grants to cover projects not covered by state funding.
Brandy Miller, president of the Oriole Foundation board, said the winter grants were the first in the cycle of grants leaving another round to take place in the fall.
“Typically we use about 4 percent of the fund to go towards grants,” she said. “I think we are right around the $50,000, so remaining we have around $30,000 for the fall grants.”
She said, the foundation’s goal is to support some of the additional needs that are above and beyond school funding.
“We see our goal with these mini-grants is to support integrative programming and activities or unique educational needs in out community. We want to fill in the gaps with support of something new or integrative or unique that would benefit kids in our school district.”
The Oriole Foundation is a non-profit organization that was established in 2003 to raise support for programs and activities sponsored by the school district as well as strengthen the education of all individuals and groups within the school district.
Teachers for this cycle submitted grants for items such as laser printers, scientific equipment, a charging station, garden towers, and yoga and strength equipment.
The foundation received 13 grant applications for the winter of 2022 grant cycle. The following requests were approved and funded by the foundation.
• Hjordis Rivet received $1,314.40 for a life science where students grow plants from seed;
• Todd Schipper received $745 for middle school quiz bowl;
• Scott Andersen received $777 for make-do cardboard construction;
• Jennifer Rowe received $500 for a garden tower upgrade;
• Danielle Luce received $360.00 for charging stations for multiple devices;
• Lindsey Boyd, Sten Vaara and Cindy Cooper received $820.44 for fourth grade Bistle Bots;
• Teresa Eriksen received $7,854.45 for a 3D laser printer and power banks;
• Rich Kirby received $2,200.80 for strength/power bands;
• Ryan Lewis received $950 for a portable keyboard/piano;
• Sarah Kamiński, Ronni Sniegowski, Sarah Hodges and Zak Korienek received $1,601.95 for garden tower project;
• Hallie Anscombe, Karen Mazur and Christa Millspaugh received $1,592 for creating a nonfiction book;
• Alison Helminski received $500 for yoga supplies;
• Allison Jelminski received $60 for lapboards.
Miller said there is a possibility that fundraising for the Oriole Foundation would be discussed at the board meeting in May. Fundraisers for the foundation have included Dancing with the Local Stars, which was a huge success in the past. The fundraisers have been put on hold the past couple of years due to the pandemic.