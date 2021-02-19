Ludington Superintendent Jason Kennedy discussed the Oriole Foundation’s grants during Monday’s regular school board meeting, which totaled more than $11,000.
The grant requests approved by the foundation totaled $11,599.60 for the winter funding. The foundation is able to award $41,672 in grants between the winter and fall grant rounds. After the latest round of grant funding, it leaves $30,072.38 that can be funded for the fall 2021 grant cycle.
“The foundation is able to award (grants) based upon the foundation’s fund balance the district has. That’s more than $41,000 in grants, between both the winter and fall rounds from Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 fiscal year,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy said the district generally sees a distribution of funds in the winter between $10,000 and $15,000. The bulk of the grants are issued in he fall.
“We have about $30,000 worth of funds to distribute in the fall, and we will continue to push educators and out staff to apply for the grants through the Oriole Foundation,” he said.
Kennedy said Heidi Urka requested $1,000 for literacy resources and that many came from a $1,000 donation to the foundation that was earmarked for Urka.
“That $1,000 came in as a private donation to the foundation to support this particular grant project,” Kennedy said. “That money did not count in the total money that the foundation has to offer this year.”
Kennedy noted that the grant awarded to Alison Helminski was covered by the district. Grants were also awarded to Sarah Calhoun, Katie Eisinger, Chaz Dila, Sara Roesler, Tanya Gassaway, Theresa Shoop and Tracy Lenz, Rich Kirby and Erik Bratschi.