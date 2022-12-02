The Ludington Area Schools District is working with the community to make sure families in need have a good holiday season.
For six years, the Oriole Giving Tree program has received donations to help families buy gifts and essentials they need for Christmas.
“The Oriole Giving Tree was started as an effort by LASD counselors and the Mason County Family Link as a program designed to provide families with a little extra support over the holidays,” elementary counselor Beth Gunsell stated. “Through donations to this program, identified families are invited to an LASD-staffed shopping event during which they have the opportunity to select holiday items that would most benefit their household.
“Families enjoy the chance to personally shop for their children.”
Gunsell stated families can choose things that they believe they need most — whether it’s clothing, food and bedding, or toys and gifts for the children in their homes.
In previous years, the program would ask for specific items that were listed on ornaments placed on Christmas trees in the schools, but now only fiscal donations are being sought.
“The best way for community members to get involved is to donate financially to the program,” Gunsell said. “No amount is too small and 100% of the donations go directly to supporting families.”
She said the program launched a PayPal link on social media a few years ago, which “has made giving as easy as the click of a button.”
“People may also send checks to the central business office. Checks should be made out to Ludington Area School District with ‘Oriole Giving Tree’ in the memo line,” she said.
While donations will always be accepted, a group made up of community members, retired educators and current educators has been created to help provide other ways for people to donate to the program.
“School personnel spend a lot of time making contact with families matching them with programs to help meet their needs,” retired LASD teacher Heidi Urka said. “We do not want them to have to worry about fundraising on top of that. A group of educators, parents, and friends has joined forces in hopes of creating some fun and creative annual events that will make the program self-sustaining.”
Because the group just started this year, the items it’s working on won’t be ready for this holiday season, but Urka stated that community members can help out now with one of their first projects.
“One of the projects we are working on is a cookbook,” Urka said. “We’d especially like to feature recipes from Ludington Area Schools staff and graduates. We will be selling them throughout the summer so that visitors to the area may enjoy them, as well. Recipes can be sent to mrsurka@gmail.com. If you’re a graduate of LHS, be sure to include your graduation year. We’d love to feature recipes from area businesses, as well.”
To try and make the group the primary funding source for the Giving Tree, Urka stated it will start gathering start-up funds early next year.
“We are currently planning some fun and creative products and events for next summer,” she said. “After this year’s holiday giving, we will be asking for seed monies to order the products we’d like to offer for sale. During the summer months, we will need volunteers to assist in selling them at local venues.”
Urka and Gunsell both stated that people have commented in the past that they would donate, but they didn’t have the extra funds in their budget, especially around the holidays. The program doesn’t have a minimum donation amount and they stated that any donation amount really helps, because every penny the program receives is split between the chosen families.
“I think that many feel that they don’t have enough to give to be helpful,” Urka said. “Every little bit counts. As our projects commence, some may be able to give time or talents, as well. I also think that many feel that just a small percentage of students receive assistance through school.
“Within our small community, there are many families that are working, but barely making it. Rising food, gas and daycare costs are stretching many families’ resources. Our schools are often their link to services and support.”
Gunsell stated that the schools coordinate with other groups to make sure community resources are used in the greatest capacity to help out the most families.
“We work with Shop with a Cop/Hero to coordinate lists of students in order to ensure that we are meeting as many needs as possible,” she said. “This year, we also received a large grant from the Women Who Care organization. Additionally, we are supported by many generous donors and organizations who wish to remain anonymous.”
As the needs of families increase, programs are being stretched further to be able to meet the growing demands. Urka stated she wishes that wasn’t the case, but she urges community members to take a moment to get involved in any way they can to support each other.
“It is especially important to help at this time of year, as there just are not enough programs to meet all of the needs,” she said. “John Dewey said, ‘What the best and wisest parent wants for his own child, that must the community want for all of its children.’”