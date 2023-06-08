The Oriole Giving Tree Project has taken on the task to organize a committee that’s sole purpose is to fundraise to help make the project sustainable without the need of any other types of outside assistance from the Ludington Area School District itself.
The project’s purpose is to help families in need during the holiday season, committee chair and retired LASD teacher Heidi Urka said. School officials nominate families from the district that might need an extra boost and with the help of the Oriole Giving Tree project, Urka said. Those families regain a sense of dignity in the way they are able to purchase what they need for the holidays, even if that means buying common household items. The families chosen are given gift cards to Meijer or Walmart and a designated time to go shopping.
“To meet families’ needs more adequately, the project decided to go to a more donation-based program,” Urka said. “They used to put the trees in the lobbies of the schools, and families would buy for other families, which was great, but it didn’t always provide what those families really needed. With COVID and families not being allowed to enter the buildings, instead of asking people to take tags off the trees, they asked for donations and they didn’t solicit as many donations and that left the school district to go out and find funds to support the project.”
When the committee got together and started brainstorming ideas of what would be great ways to raise money, after several projects were tossed around, they ended up on creating the Oriole Giving Tree cookbook.
“A year ago Tara Autrey and Becky Erickson came to me and said would you be interested in helping form a group to take the burden off the schools to raise the funds,” Urka said. “The schools have enough to do identifying the families, they shouldn’t be out there fundraising as well. Their ultimate goal was to create some type of campaign to make a self-sustaining program.”
While looking for other possibilities of ways they could raise money, Urka said that Autrey had been to a town where a vintage Santa was roaming the streets over the holidays. The group liked the idea, but they wanted a way to tap into the tourism market in Ludington, so they came up with the theme, “Santa Summers in Ludington.”
“We have millions of ideas, and coming up with these ideas even though it had nothing to do with our theme, we came up with a cookbook. It’s a way lots of people in the community can contribute. Tourists and locals can pick up a copy and it’s filled with all sorts of recipes that we knew people would be able to recreate.”
Ludington High School junior Julia Reed did all the artwork for the cookbook and the committee also used some of Reed’s drawings of Santa visiting Ludington as notecards they are selling as well.
“Julia’s artwork is just amazing,” Urka said. “One of our other volunteers did all of the data entry for the cookbook. She lives in California, and we sent the recipes out to her and she did all that grunt work of putting it together. We didn’t date anything in the cookbook, so we can recreate it if it becomes popular.”
People submitting recipes came from Ludington natives, local restaurants and even from some celebrities that different volunteers had connections with.
“If a person with a Ludington High School connection submitted a recipe, we put their graduation year with that recipe. It’s just really cool and we’re excited about it.”
The cookbook along with other items like Reed’s artwork notecards, Ludington-specific earrings made by local artist Jeanne Willis and her company Willis Earring Co., and a special Christmas ornament will be for sale with proceeds all benefiting the Oriole Giving Tree.
“We are making different ornaments each year and thanks to a grant we received for the sesquicentennial, this year’s ornament will give us 100% profit,” Urka said. “We did an ornament celebrating Ludington’s 150 years and we put some Ludington beach sand in it as well. We will do a special ornament each year as part of the fundraising efforts.”
Along with these items, which can be found through the project’s Facebook page or through the LASD website, lasd.net, the Oriole Giving Tree committee will have a booth in front of Krave at tonight’s Love Ludington street party, where items will be for sale and donations will be accepted.
To tie in with their “Santa Summers in Ludington” theme, the committee will have Santa at the booth tonight, speaking to children and visitors about what he plans to do in Ludington during his summer vacation and how they can get a picture with him at the Ludington beach during the month of July.
“We have three Thursday nights in July (July 6, 13 and 27), when people can meet us at the west end of Ludington Avenue and for a minimum of $20, they can have their picture taken with Santa with the lighthouse in the background,” Urka said. “They will get at least two digital files and they can print the pictures anyway they want to. Santa will be in his vacation clothes because his typical clothes will be a little warm for Ludington in the summer.”
Although Santa will not be taking gift requests or having children sit on his lap at the Love Ludington street party, Urka said he will be excited to hear from families about what their plans are for summer break.
“People can just show up down at the beach for pictures,” Urka said. “Pictures are from 6-7:30 p.m. and we are just going to do what we can with the time. We will reschedule if the weather doesn’t cooperate. It could be a great memento of your trip to Ludington or for your Christmas card.”
Urka and the committee are hopeful that the cookbook, Santa photos and other Ludington items for sale will help kickstart the fundraising efforts to make the Oriole Giving Tree project a successful program for years to come.
“We’re hoping that people recognize that it’s all for charity,” she said. “And then it’s up to us to help promote the cause as well. If someone loves locally and they want to order items or want to give a donation, they can email us at oriolegivingtree@gmail.com. We will also be at the Artisan and Farmers Market in Legacy Plaza when we can on Fridays. Our first Friday we’re there will be June 30. I’m excited about the prospect that we will be able to help as many families as we can. This is a fun way to raise money. We can all go around and knock on doors and raise money and this community is so generous, but this is a fun way to raise money and get fun products in return.”