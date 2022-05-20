The Oriole Work-Based Learning Academy celebrated its graduating class of 2022 in L.F. Peterson Auditorium on Friday. The graduates entered to “Pomp and Circumstance” with the girls carrying white roses wrapped in orange tulle and the boys wearing white rose boutonnieres.
Of the 13 seniors graduating only one, Caden Pobojewski, was not able to attend the ceremony.
The ceremony began with a speech from the Work-based Learning Director Melanie Tomaski. After expressing her amazement at how much the graduates have grown and developed, she welcomed family members to stand in front of the stage to take pictures at any point during the ceremony.
“(The seniors) have created this program tonight,” Tomaski said. “This is what they wanted to do and things they wanted to share with you.”
Tomaski welcomed graduate Marcus Mendez to lead the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance before graduate Caleb Richmond took the stage for the welcome speech. He started by thanking everyone in attendance for the ceremony.
“It is a very stressful day that some of us thought we might never see but because of Oriole Academy and our determination, you’re here today,” Richmond said.
Richmond went on to say that graduation was the end of a chapter, but that the class would now be starting a new one. He thanked his teachers, family and other loved ones for their support.
“Over the years we have had some of the best teachers who truly cared and taught us with passion,” he said. “They gave everything that they had in hopes of molding great contributors to society.”
Following the welcome speech came a video displaying the field trips, internships and other experiences of the graduates in the past year. Some of these include Ride with a Cop, a meeting with the Riverton Fire Department and internships in human services, tourism and recreation, management, education, ranching, tattoo art and more.
Graduates Destiny Lucht and Marisella Mendez took the stage to present the deepest thoughts and appreciations of their classmates.
“I would like to extend a shoutout to my brother and mother,” Mendez said. “My brother Marcus has been an inspiration to me, even if he doesn’t know why. And they both have been my rock.”
Other appreciations went out to family members, friends and staff members for supporting them and helping them along the way.
Principal Daniel Meysar spoke next and extended a thank you to the school board members and the families of the graduates.
“It was four and a half years ago that we presented an idea and program to the school board,” Meysar said. “They believed in a vision that every student needs their own pathway to success. Thank you for believing in that vision and making the dreams of this class come true.”
As the graduates walked across the stage and received their diplomas, Tomaski announced their passions and plans for the future. These plans include traveling, barista work, library sciences, cosmetology, education, healthcare, ranching, business management, art and photography and law enforcement.
Graduates Alana Bystrom and Aidan De Morrow led the class in the turning of their tassels. The graduates flipped the orange, white and black tassels over caps decorated in flowers, stickers and even fairy lights.
“I’ve had a lot of fun with this group,” Tomaski said. “It hasn’t always been easy, but we’ve come a long way and our academy seems to transition throughout the year with these students and we start to become more like family.”