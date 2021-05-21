One by one, the Oriole Work-Based Learning Academy class of 2021 gathered in the L.F. Peterson Auditorium to participate in their commencement ceremony.
The graduation ceremony took place on Friday evening. Donning black gowns and orange stoles, the 17 graduates entered the auditorium to “Pomp and Circumstance.”
“We are all excited and have worked hard to this day,” Graduate Makeva Hardmon said.
Graduate Braden Chadwick started the ceremony by leading the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance. After which, graduates Makeva Hardmon and Dawn Tate gave a welcome speech.
“Walking into our new stages of life, as adults, we may have experienced struggles along the way, making personal decisions, and taking the low road less traveled,” Tate said. “These are things that make us human.”
Work-Based Learning Director Melanie Tomaski gave a speech commemorating the 2021 graduates. She spoke about the resilience and perseverance the graduates showed last year and this year. She said she was excited to have worked with all of the graduates, some of which she’s taught since middle school. Additionally, Tomaski thanked the parents for supporting the graduates in their schooling.
“It’s really exciting every time I see one of our students excel, succeed, and get ready to move on,” she said. “It kind of chokes you up sometimes, but it’s a good feeling to have.”
After Tomaski’s speech, a slide show was played showing the graduates studying, remote learning and the places the graduates conducted their work-based learning.
Everything about the graduation ceremony was created by the graduates. It acted as a capstone project during the second semester of the school year. One of the things the graduates wanted to be a part of their ceremony was shoutouts of gratitude and appreciation. The shoutouts were read off by Isabella and Chloe Snyder. A notable shoutout came from Hardmon, who thanked her mother-in-law.
“She took me in when I needed it most and has gone above and beyond to buy things I need and has done a lot for my daughter,” Hardmon’s shoutout read.
Principal Daniel Mesyar started his presentation of the class by thanking the Board of Education. Two years ago, the idea for Oriole Work-Based Academy was presented to them. Mesyar wanted to thank them for believing in the concept of the academy.
“Thank you for believing in that vision, and making the dreams of this class and these families come true,” he said.
Mesyar then turned his attention to the 17 graduates sitting in front of him. Like Tomaski, he commended the graduates for their resilience throughout the past year. Despite everything the year has brought them, like remote learning and quarantining, the class of 2021 thrived in the classroom and the workplace.
“They’ve wrapped up one major accomplishment in their life, but let this be the start of great places to come,” Mesyar said. “You make all of us very, very proud.”
Diplomas were distributed along with short speeches about the graduates read by Tomaski. These speeches highlighted the accomplishments and future plans of the graduates. Amonte Moore will be attending Bluffton University in Ohio.
“The degree I’m going for is law enforcement, and I’m also going to play football,” Moore said.
Graduate Zachary Perysian was accepted into the General Motors training program and will be attending Delta Community College in the fall.
“(I hope) he understands exactly how smart he is and he takes advantage of all the opportunities that are available for him,” Perysian’s mother said.
Graduate Krystal Martzolff lead the turning of the tassels.
“I am honored and proud to conduct the turning of the tassel ceremony,” Martzolff said.
As the class of 2021 turned their tassels from right to left, family and friends gave the graduates a standing ovation. The graduating class of 2021 exited the auditorium with their class song, “Hey Look Ma, I made it (Super Clean Version)” by Panic- At the Disco. Afterward, they gathered again on the stage for a final group photo.
The ceremony concluded at 7 p.m.