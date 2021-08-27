ABOARD THE SS BADGER — Donning shirts proclaiming the first Carferry Cup, members of the Ludington High School soccer teams and many of their fans and parents journeyed across Lake Michigan Friday morning on the SS Badger.
The boys soccer team went to the bow of the ship shortly after boarding for a team photo. From there, the Orioles and many on the bow audibly “oohed” as lightning struck during a thunderstorm that rolled into Ludington shortly before the ship left the dock.
The 39 members of the team — along with many of their parents and a Ludington Area Schools bus driver, Michael Seymour — fanned out from there, getting a view of all of the things they can do for the four-hour journey to Manitowoc, Wisconsin.
The Orioles are the first Ludington High School sports team to play an out-of-state opponent in any sport, let alone travel out of Michigan to do so. They joined Mason County Central’s cross country teams as the first school-sponsored teams to cross Lake Michigan on a carferry to compete in a high school contest.
Ludington was scheduled to play Luxemburg-Casco and Manitowoc Lincoln, but forecasted storms may have put a damper on the festivities. The Orioles’ varsity team was scheduled to play the Luxemburg-Casco Spartans, followed by the Ships of Lincoln at Manitowoc’s Ron Rubick Memorial Athletic Field. The junior varsity teams were scheduled to play an inverse schedule.
If the weather allowed for gameplay, the results will be in the Sports section.
It didn’t take long for Friday morning’s storm to show its effect on the Badger. The ship began to gently roll side to side.
Many of the players and their families participated in Badger Bingo. Others continued to explore the ship about an hour after leaving Ludington. Parker Wendt, Connor Wendt, Brayden Feyers, Braden Kronlein, Altun Ryan and Spencer Holmes were checking out the wares in the Badger’s gift shop.
Junior varsity players Jose Flores, Aiden Malburg, Brayden Taranko and Carter Anderson already made their purchase — a deck of mini Uno cards. They were in the game lounge playing the game.
“We’re sitting at a mini table, in mini chairs and playing mini-Uno,” Taranko remarked.
About midway through the voyage, the clouds started to break up over Lake Michigan, and some spots of sun were seen. Players and passengers started making their way to the bow and stern, outside in the fresh lake air.
Tiler Marrison and Nathan Wagner were on the stern of the ship, watching the wake.
“It’s my first time,” Wagner said. “It’s not bad. I don’t know if I like not being on stable ground.”
Marrison is an old pro when it comes to going across the lake on the carferry, or just being on Lake Michigan in general. He said he often rides at least once a year for the past few years, and when he’s not on the Badger, he’s often out fishing on the lake.
“It’s a lot like riding a bike,” Marrison said. “It’s been good to show everyone around. It’s not you can get lost, but you still have find your way to everything.”
Their conversation quickly turned to, “It’d be cool to wakeboard behind this,” and then tubing, too.
The Orioles’ bus was unloaded fairly quickly once the Badger reached the dock in Manitowoc. The team made its way aboard the bus around noon CDT, while the ship was cruising through the breakwater in Manitowoc. Once the luggage was off of the ship, Seymour drove the Orioles past the ticket office in Manitowoc where a woman held up a sign welcoming the soccer team to Wisconsin.