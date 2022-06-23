An adventurous group of Ludington High School students recently returned from an eight-day trip to Ecuador and the famed Galapagos Islands. Students traveled from June 14 to 21, spending time in the Ecuadorian capital of Quito, followed by a lengthy tour of two islands in the Galápagos archipelago.
After taking one of the world’s highest cable car rides, which gave students stunning views of the capital city from an altitude of 12,000 feet, the students were treated to some memorable experiments at the equator provided by a trained guide.
The imaginary line from which the country derives its name is located at 0 degrees latitude, giving the students a unique opportunity to try their hands at balancing an egg on end, witness a first-hand demonstration of the Coriolis effect, as well as move between summer and winter with a single step.
Next, the high schoolers flew to the Galápagos Islands to see the one-of-a-kind creatures that make the islands their home. Famous for inspiring British scientist Charles Darwin, the islands provided students with close-up views of the many endemic species that crawl, fly and swim throughout their surroundings without fear of human presence. Giant tortoises, sea lions, and rare blue-footed boobies all starred as perfect subjects for student photos during their four-day tour of Santa Cruz and San Cristóbal Islands.
Ludington teachers Tim Keith and Wade Knoll, along with their spouses, accompanied the Spanish students after almost three years of preparation for the trip. This marks the third Latin American trip that the teachers have led over the last six years.