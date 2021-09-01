Most Ludington Oriole fans wear their colors on their sleeves, but 1966 graduate Gary Castonia, wears his colors on his newly decked out Oriole golf cart.
The golf cart is painted orange with black highlights and has now been finished off with Oriole decals thanks to Nick Tykowski and Safety Decals.
Castonia said he and his wife, fellow LHS alum Kay, are “Orioles for Life.”
He said they purchased the golf cart from Fun-N-Sun.
“When I saw this six-seater I said, ‘Ohh,’” Gary said. “We saw this and it just stood out. We knew we had to get this one.”
“This is decked out for the Orioles,” Kay said. “We have put 280 miles on this cart in three weeks.”
The golf cart has been dubbed the Oriole Mobile by Kay, who noted that it is fully loaded with a radio, a back-up camera, eight car batteries, four-way flashes, blinkers, lights and windshield wipers, which the two tested out during last week’s rain storms.
Gary said he has already taken the cart to the first Ludington Orioles junior varsity football game last week and plans to head back to Oriole Field for the varsity’s first home game against Sparta.
The cart has a top speed of 25 mph, according to Gary, and it takes him about 10 minutes to drive from his home to Oriole Field.
“We are having a lot of fun with it so far,” Kay said. “We take it out for a drive almost every day.”
When the two are out and about the town they said they feel a sense of Oriole pride.
Also, because they’re cruising around Ludington at such low speeds, they have more time to take in the sights and sounds of their hometown.
“We are going slow enough that we have really never seen so much of this town,” Gary said.
“You don’t realize how much you miss when you are in a car,” said Kay, adding, “It is really awesome to see.”
Kay is hoping the couple will be able to use the Oriole Mobile to drive down to the beach and have a picnic.
Gary said he and Kay have been talking about getting a golf cart for a while because they are so popular with people in town.
Even though it has only been three weeks, they have really enjoyed giving their friends a ride around town.
“It has been one of the best purchases we have made, other than our Chevy Blazer,” Kay said.