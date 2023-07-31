Following a hiatus due to COVID the Optimist Student Challenge All-Star Readers (OSCAR) program will return to mentor all third grade students in reading. The Ludington Optimist Club launched the program in 1999 as a way to help third-graders with their reading skills.
The mentoring program in reading will match a volunteer community member with a third-grader for a six week period for 20 minutes a week.
“The idea of the program is to partner each third grade student with a community mentor,” said LES teacher Christine James.
James said it’s an opportunity for the students to spend time reading and working on their reading skills while being able to build a relationship with their mentor.
According to a press release, third graders involved in the program are mentored in reading, by outstanding community members. The students give up one recess a week during their lunch to work with a mentor, and are rewarded with an OSCAR celebration luncheon. At the celebration, each student receives a book and a personalized trophy.
The release goes on to say this is a wonderful opportunity for our students to grow as readers and for mentors to give back to the community and support a child’s development. It takes 20 minutes a week, or 40 minutes if you would like to work with two students.
“We have all been so grateful to all of the community members who have dedicated time to this program over the years,” James said. “Some take on multiple students where they can have back-to-back sessions with kids.”
James has noticed the confidence in her students in the past.
“Most mentors arrive not knowing the students, not knowing their reading level, or their interests,” she said.
During the course of the next six weeks the student and mentor get to build that relationship.
“Having someone there just listening and focusing on them for 20 minutes, it does not seem like a lot of time but it means a lot to that child to have that (adults’) undivided attention,” James said.
“It has been greatly missed by both the teachers and mentors,” she said. “I can not tell you how many mentors have approached me around the community that are wondering when the program will be reinstated.”
Dates and times are still yet to be determined but the sessions will run from the end of September through the end of October, the beginning of November through mid-December, and mid-January through the end of February.