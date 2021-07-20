Rick Plummer has brought to life Mason County’s legendary-folk hero, Ossawald Crumb, in a short play titled “The Amazing and Almost True Tall-Tale of Ossawald Crumb and the Michigan White Pine.”
The two day event will take place at 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 6, and at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 7, at Sandcastles Children’s Museum main stage. Plummer said he has always been interested in the fictional character Ossawald Crumb, who was created by R.L. Stearns in the early 1930s. Stearns, the son of lumber baron Justus Stearns, published two booklets on Ossawald Crumb in the early 1930s.
The tale of Crumb goes that the axe-wielding lumberjack was the first white man to establish a permanent home in the City of Ludington, near the site of the Stearns Motor Inn.
Plummer, professor emeritus of theater at West Shore Community College, also has plans write two more plays that include Ossawald Crumb and other Mason County celebrities and folk heroes.
The play, according to a press release, features several animal characters made famous in the Anishinaabe language of the Ottawa peoples — Waawaashkeshi (the white-tailed deer), Makwa (the black bear) and the large trickster rabbit (Gitchii-Waabooz). Also seen in the play are wise, old Grandmother Pine (Zhingwaak-Ookomis) and an Ottawa elder named Leading Thunder.
The 30-minute play tells the story of how the forest creatures, led by the sacred pine tree and a wise Native American, teach the legendary lumberjack about the evils of clear-cutting and deforestation. Plummer also directs the production.
The play carries an important lesson for children, according to Plummer, but it’s also just pure fun, for kids of all ages.
The cast features local theater talent Sean and Kali Gilbert, Christine Plummer, Paul Garland, Cathi Bates and Elliot Plummer. Music will be provided by Ella Jarvis and Kaedin Plummer.
“Sandcastles is pleased to offer this wonderful play free of charge for area children,” said Sandcastles Executive Director Kristin Korendyke.
Korendyke suggests that parents and their children should arrive early to ensure a seat for the evening performance on Friday, as seating is limited. Children at the museum during the Saturday performances will likewise be restricted to space available at the museum’s upstairs stage area.
For further information about this free children’s theater performance or about the museum, call 231-233-9326, or email Korendyke at sandcastleschildrensmuseum@gmail.com.