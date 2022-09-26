Several young children and their families escaped Monday morning’s light drizzle by heading to Sandcastles Children’s Museum to see Eric Engblade play a few songs.
Engblade was performing as part of the museum’s Music & Movement series. The weekly, hour-long concerts are frequented by many musicians who number among the favorites in the area.
It wasn’t Engblade’s first time at Sandcastles — not by a long shot.
He performed at the first Music & Movement concert in September 2021, and he brought his guitar, kazoo and selection of toy instruments to the museum several other times during the spring and summer of this year.
Engblade is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who works for Joyful Sounds Music Studio in Grand Rapids, where he and others give kids early access to the cognitive development music stimulates.
“Music is really, really good for our brains as we grow,” Engblade told the small crowd on Monday. “Especially as we move from 1 to 5 years old, and moving forward from that, too.”
During Monday’s concert, Engblade performed a few of his own songs, as well as a handful of classic children’s tunes. He encouraged kids, parents and grandparents to make use of assorted toy instruments so they could play along.
Cathy Dalton, Sandcastles manager, said the Music & Movement series has been steadily growing in popularity since the museum first introduced it a year ago.
New up in the series, Kaedin Plummer and Ella Jarvis of Third Coast Swing will perform from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3.