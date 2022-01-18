If you work in an office, the ability to work remotely might seem like a luxury. You can stay in the comfort of your home, wear whatever you like and get things done in your own environment.
But “working from home isn’t quite productive sometimes,” said Renee Malburg, whose new business, The Outbox, provides remote workers a quiet workspace away from the distractions of home — in short, an office.
With three cubicles, high-speed internet, an all-in-one wireless printer, coffee, snacks and plans to more than double in size, Malburg said The Outbox is “a nice place to be outside of home so you can get the work done.”
“The challenges of working from home are all the distractions,” Malburg said. “Family, children … and just the distractions of, ‘Oh, I can go put a load of laundry in.’”
Getting things done in The Outbox could be a way of separating oneself from that, Malburg said. It also could be a way to give a remote work day a more defined ending.
“Working from home, there wasn’t really a shutoff time,” she said. “It’s 5 o’clock, 6 o’clock, 7 o’clock, 8 o’clock, you’re still doing things. … It gives the opportunity for (workers) to shut work off.”
Two of the workstations feature dual-monitors for plugging a laptop in; an electric desk that can be raised and lowered; and what Malburg termed a “time-out chair” — a plush armchair for kicking back during a meeting or taking a moment to rest.
One of the workstations, featuring two monitors and a wall-mounted TV screen, costs $30 per day.
An air filter in the corner not only sanitizes the air, but provides a white noise-like drone to dull the sounds of other people working. Malburg said the cubicle dividers are noise-reducing to some degree, but sensitive calls probably shouldn’t be made in The Outbox.
The Outbox is open now from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. A designated space can be rented for $300 monthly; $10 daily; or a 10-day punch card can be had for $180 and used when needed.
Booking will soon be available at www.ludingtonoutbox.com. In the meantime, that can be done by emailing ludingtonoutbox@gmail.com or calling (231) 233-5674.
Malburg hopes that with its South James Street location, The Outbox will entice remote workers — some of whom could, in theory, work from anywhere — to choose Ludington. There, they can not only focus on their job, but do so with downtown Ludington’s restaurants, shops and lake views a short walk away.
That’s what Malburg said five of her children — two from New York City, two from Lansing and one from Texas — did during the summer.
In a spare building next to her main business, Five Star Real Estate, Malburg set up desks and an internet connection so they could visit mom and dad without their productivity taking a hit. That way, the family could spend time together even during the workday with a lunch downtown.
And the heart of downtown Ludington, with the SS Badger visible across the street, proved to be a stimulating place to get work done, Malburg said.
“If they had a meeting, they could take their phone, plug in earbuds and walk around downtown, walk down to the marinas, all of the pathways (and) parks, and they could do work while they’re walking around downtown Ludington in the summertime,” she said. “It was fabulous.”
Malburg took her children’s advice when they suggested she make their summer office into a business. She’s had a few customers already, and said she’s had interest from workers at Smith and Eddy Insurance, which recently consolidated its Ludington office to Scottville.
But it’s the out-of-towners on vacation that Malburg is “really excited about” getting into The Outbox, she said.
“This gives them a place to go away and do their work and then come back and enjoy the fun,” Malburg said.
The Outbox is currently about 600 square feet, Malburg said. But behind a door in the back is an additional 1,400 square feet she intends to expand into. She said she plans likely three more workspaces and a conference room with space for 20-30 people. She also owns a patch of grass behind The Outbox she envisions as a place to step outside and get some fresh air.
“I’m creating it like I would want to use it,” Malburg said. “If I was out of town and I had to do some work, I would want the ability to be outside, to walk to work, walk to a restaurant, that kind of thing.”