The Hillers had been burned by too many bad fishing lures. After pulling them out of the package, they’d often find lures chipped and dinged, with shabby airbrushing work leaving some spots unpainted.
Michael Hiller texted his cousin, Joshua Hiller, saying, “Dude, we can do this better. I know we can.”
Michael and Joshua, along with their wives, Jennifer and Katie, spent the next two years designing their lures with computer software and testing them in a specialized water tank.
“We’re designing our own lures from the ground up, soup to nuts, top to bottom,” said Michael, a debt collector living in Brighton. “Lots of guys buy blanks and airbrush and paint and sell, and we didn’t want to do that.”
The Hillers were able to bring their proprietary lure bodies — with rigid hooks, custom illustrations and automotive-grade, scratch-resistant clear coating — to market in time for the Ludington Offshore Classic.
Two boats fished that tournament with HangryBrand lures, Michael said. One lure, called “Ben 10,” went “three-to-one with any other lure,” catching a “disproportionate amount of fish.”
The Hillers are confident their lures won’t fail anglers the way others do. The hooks won’t bend open and the lures won’t take as much of a beating. But the apparently superior product comes with a price tag to match.
“They’re not cheap,” Michael said. “But we feel like … we can guarantee to not have the same imperfections as everyone else.”
The company also offers the Lure Design Studio, a section of their website where customers can design custom lures. Charter boat captains have reached out to create unique lures for their operation, Michael said.
“For the individual, designing your own lure, taking it in the field and catching a fish — that’s awesome,” he said. “If you’re a charter boat, who wouldn’t want to own their own series of lures … that they can call their own?”
HangryBrand also offers a 12-month guarantee — the only one in the industry, the Hillers claim — and, along with Eppinger, is one of two lure companies that’s majority woman-owned, Michael said.
HangryBrand’s lures are cut in Germantown, Wisconsin. They get their clear coating in Ludington at Schultz Auto Body & Frame, and a Ludington-based printing company paints the lures, Jennifer Hiller said. Once the lures are prepared, the Hillers package and ship them by hand.
For Joshua, who lives near Twin Lake, HangryBrand is the fulfillment of a “bug” that was put in him as a youngster, when he visited the Ludington-area lure workshop owned by his great-uncle, Dick Yeck. He tried to buy Yeck’s business once, and wasn’t deterred from lure-making when Yeck declined.
“You grow up here and all these people say, ‘Oh, if I would have only done this then. If I would have only bought this stock, started this business,” Joshua said. He wasn’t going to let lure-making become a missed opportunity.
In addition to their lures, HangryBrand sells outdoor apparel and accessories. They have patents pending on a “gill cleat,” for handling fish, and a “D spooler,” for stripping line off fishing poles. Another patent is pending on a board to hang game from that doubles as a cutting board.
But HangryBrand is more than just the hunting and fishing products. The Hillers also write articles on recipes and outdoorsmanship for their website’s blog, and plan to branch into podcasts and videos.
“We’re really interested in spreading knowledge of what works and what you can do to (harvest) the big buck that you want or (catch) that king salmon that you really want,” Jennifer, a school principal in Brighton, said. “We pride ourselves in that.”
Sharing information on the great outdoors comes easy for them, because the four have been outdoor enthusiasts for their entire lives.
Joshua said he often spent weekends with Michael, his cousin, “walking around with pellet guns and plucking squirrels out of the treelines between fields.”
“I think we probably both grew up with a fishing pole in our hands,” Joshua said. “We were skipping school after lunch hour, going down to the (Pere Marquette River) and ripping suckers out.”
Michael was raised with the Manistee National Forest in his backyard, where the only source of heat was firewood and fishing and hunting “wasn’t something we called a lifestyle,” he said. “It was something we called life.”
He met his wife, Jennifer, at deer camp, where both their fathers took them to hunt.
The four Hillers together bought the land Michael grew up on, and now take their own children there to share the natural world with them. When Jennifer spoke to the Daily News, she said her family had spent the weekend hanging tree stands between fishing in Ludington.
“Going up north and hunting was like connecting back to the way things are supposed to be,” Jennifer said. “The place is a lot bigger than you are.”