Ludington: A few Chinook and coho were caught at Big Sable Point and straight out in 100 to 150 feet of water when fishing 60 to 80 feet down, but depths varied. Spoons and flies worked. The piers remained slow.
Manistee: Catches were hit or miss but a few salmon, lake trout and steelhead were caught along the shelf both north and south of town, and south towards Big Sable Point. Depths ranged from 115 to 135 feet of water while fishing 60 to 80 feet down; a few were also caught in 250+ feet of water. Green, blue and orange spoons and flies worked. Pier fishing remained slow.