Maybe we’ll all get back to work in 2021.
As a fisherman, I sure as hell hope that’s the case.
Fishing in a vacation destination always takes some planning and some tolerance for other boaters, but in 2020, I reached my limit. The lakes were saturated with boaters of all stripes and it often felt like Saturday afternoon at the mall no matter where or when you went.
It got to the point that I was much more content to hike or canoe than I was to deal with ramp traffic, lake traffic, anglers jumping in front of me on a drift and such. I don’t go to the lake to jockey for position — I’m there to fish.
I am sure I’m not alone in this, so I’m going to share some of what I’ve learned in 20 years of living in the area with some snapshots of lakes that are off the beaten path and tips for fishing the high-traffic lakes in low-traffic times and places.
General advice: Mornings are your lowest-traffic times unless you have the bad luck of encountering a tournament launching at the ramp you’ve selected. Tournaments are required to register with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, so checking www.michigan.gov/DNR is worthwhile before you plan an early morning trip. Most tournament organizers will try to accommodate recreational anglers and get them on the water, but it’s best to steer clear of them if you’re trying to avoid crowds in the first place.
You should also search your county and “watercraft controls” on the internet. Finding the no-wake hours on area lakes is a big help in planning quiet trips. Note that not all watercraft controls are recorded with the state. Some lake associations have their own posted hours. The watercraft controls listed below are those on record with the Michigan DNR.
Night fishing
I enjoy night fishing once some of the big bug hatches are done. If I can’t yawn or inhale without risk of bugs, I’m not staying unless the fishing is outstanding. Once all the June hatches are done, though, it’s really down to mosquitoes after dark. They’re really only bad for the first hour after true dark.
Remember that it’s against the law to fish without boat lights after dark, so keep them on. If your all-around light is too bright for your taste, you can always put a white sock over it to dim it. I also dim my electronics down to the dimmest setting so that I can keep some semblance of night vision.
Invasives
Please, please, please follow the Michigan DNR guidelines and state laws regarding cleaning and drying your boat when you are fishing more than one lake in a couple-day period. We have a crisis in this state right now. Coontail and cabbage-type weeds are being outcompeted by Eurasian watermilfoil and curly leaf pondweed, which are much less beneficial to fish populations, especially pike and crappies. These are just a few of the species being transported by boaters of all kinds, in addition to anglers. And remember not to dump your bait bucket into the lake you’re fishing. Visit www.canr.msu.edu/clean_boats_clean_waters for full information.
Bass Lake
Bass Lake, on the Mason-Oceana county boarder, has two public launches — one on the southeast side and one on the northwest side. The northwest ramp is a better ramp, but requires parallel parking. Like many resorter lakes, it calms down quite a bit around 7 p.m. It has good populations of largemouth bass and pike as well as some underrated panfish opportunities.
Big Bass Lake
Located in Irons, this lake has a fine ramp with ample parking at a DNR-maintained lot. This lake is very segmented, which makes it somewhat easier to find secluded places to fish. Having said that, there’s a dedicated speedboat/waterski crowd that often enjoys the high-speed boating hours right up to the 6:30 p.m. limit. No-wake hours are in place from 6:30 p.m. to 10 a.m. Although the name can be misleading, there are good numbers of bass and — yes, a few big ones — present in this lake. Pike and panfish are also present in decent numbers, though the perch are stunted.
Canfield Lake
Canfield Lake in Manistee is that lake you drive by and never fish. It has a ramp that is rough, but you’re unlikely to encounter high-speed boating. This is a bass-panfish lake and as long as you’re not bothered by the road noise from Maple Road — “the back way” from Ludington to Manistee — you can enjoy a quiet evening.
Gooseneck and Tallman lakes
These Walhalla lakes are shallow bass-panfish lakes off the beaten path. Gooseneck is carry-in access only and has no-wake regulations registered with the DNR. Tallman Lake’s boat ramp is very rustic and requires you to wade to launch most boats.
Gun Lake
Here’s a lake that’s tough to figure out, but rewarding when you do. Gun Lake, in Fre Soil, has unique no-wake hours in that you can fish until 11 a.m. before the high-speed boats are allowed. On the flip side, though, no-wake hours don’t start until 7:30 p.m. Gun Lake has some good bass populations, but finding legal fish can require fishing a little deeper than most anglers are accustomed to. There are also some good panfish to be found on this lake, both in daylight hours and after dark.
Hackert LakeThere’s no shortage of traffic on Hackert Lake in Scottville, but once the no-wake hours kick in at 6:30 p.m., it’s relatively quiet until 10 a.m. the next day when high-speed boating is allowed again. Hackert has good bass and panfish populations and some snaky pike.
This is another lake that can seem super easy one trip and then completely perplex you the next. Find the weeds and you will generally find the fish. One word of advice about Hackert is to visit outside of sunbathing hours, as people have claimed the boat ramp as a beach.
Hamlin Lake
What’s this? Hamlin has more traffic than any lake around. That’s true. But there are no-wake restrictions on the bayous and the bay at Ludington State Park. You can also find some quiet fishing if you go northeast of Victory Park into the marshy areas. Night fishing on Hamlin can also be productive, but remember to follow rules at boat ramps and to keep your boat legally illuminated to avoid night collisions.
There’s a very good ramp on the east end of the lake.
Hart Lake has good populations of largemouth and smallmouth bass as well as some pike and even the odd walleye.
This lake’s diversity of structure gives you a chance to try every bass presentation in the bag — and some days you might need them all.
Manistee Lake
This lake is served by several boat ramps and has commercial and charter boat traffic. However, this lake does not attract the same number of recreational boaters as Pere Marquette Lake or Pentwater Lake.
Manistee lake is so large that finding a quiet spot to try your luck is not difficult, even if the scenery can be quite industrial. You can pretty much catch anything that swims in this lake, so hang on tight when you hook up.