PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The Mason County Board of Commissioners heard a presentation by Kim Halladay Tuesday morning that proposes to revamp the oversight of services to senior citizens.
Halladay’s presentation was during the board’s regular meeting in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
Halladay — who said he was speaking only for himself and not on the behalf of others — proposed that the current Mason County Council on Aging would morph into an authority.
Halladay, a former director of the local community mental health agency, related the current structure to a school district without a school board or superintendent.
He said those who currently use the services for seniors are somewhat familiar with the system in place now. But for those who are seeking services, they may not know where to go and for what.
“If I’m living in Walhalla, I wouldn’t think to call the senior center in Scottville. It might not occur to me,” Halladay said. “I think one of the problems, at least in my opinion, is we need a clearer front door.”
Halladay said the system in place currently is working, but it could be better. He said senior service providers in the area come from different backgrounds and serve different purposes.
“It wasn’t by design where someone stood back and said, ‘Let’s create this baby,’” he said. “It’s one where different players came up.
“One of the reasons it works well is the strength of the personalities. People like Bill (Kerans, Scottville Senior Center director) and Vicki (Collins, Ludington Area Senior Center director) and others that are out there are working well together. It’s not by design. It wasn’t designed to work well.”
That led to his idea of creating an authority. He said an authority could provide better coordination of efforts as well as assessing what is being done well and what isn’t.
“What compels me in this discussion is I’d like Mason County … to become a model community for aging positively,” he said. “This is a great place to come and spend the rest of your life.
“I think that would be a great thing for our county to say.”
Halladay proposed a seven- or nine-member authority. He said it would also need at least one full-time director and as many as three full-time staff members. He suggested the current Mason County Council on Aging could become the authority he proposes.
“Part of what they would be doing is providing guidance for people coming into the system, not only for them but also family members,” he said.
Halladay said the possibility of implementing a similar plan is there, citing other nearby counties that have the structure he is proposing.
“There’s one as close as Oceana County. There’s one in Mecosta County. There’s one in Osceola County,” he said. “Some counties have been able to figure out to do something like this — maybe not perfect for our purposes, but they’ve been able to have this general concept to develop.”