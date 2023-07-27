Wearing their red Ludington 150th logo t-shirts, a group of 40 volunteers from OxyChem worked on painting the amphitheater ceiling and putting fresh wood chips around the playground at Waterfront Park Thursday.
OxyChem — a company which has been in the area for more that 80-plus years when considering Dow’s roots at the Fourth Ward plant — was involved in a service project to commemorate Ludington’s 150th Sesquicentennial on Thursday.
The group involved in volunteering were from the OxyChem Business Marketing group which includes employees from the corporate office and across the country, according to Human Resource Manager John Henderson of the Ludington office.
“This group was in Montague from their week-long retreat this week,” Henderson said. “OxyChem contributes in many different ways to the community, both financially and by service or giving time. We were lucky they selected this as their service project this year.”
The group met at Waterfront Park early in the morning and spent about three hours painting and moving wood chips around as a way to give back to the community.
“To come up and spend time with us and to give back. Again it is just not the plant employees that give back to our community, it’s our corporate friends that want to give back in our community,” said Henderson.
Henderson said Thursday’s focus was to do their part in making sure the park was cleaned up and looking good.
“OxyChem sponsored the wood chips and bought three new benches for the park and we are changing out the water fountain to make it a drinking fountain with a bottle filler and dog bowl,” he said. “Oxy wants to be engaged in our community, we want to be a good partner in all aspects, not just financial but about how we give back in service. For the 40 marketing and business folks today is a good way to give back.”
Jason Welch — general manager of sales at OxyChem’s Dallas headquarters — said the weather in Ludington has been terrific.
“It was a perfect week to come here to get out of the Texas heat,” he said. “We have a property that OxyChem has owned for decades. We (sales and business team) are currently at that facility, and we bring a lot of different groups there throughout the year.”
Welch said just last year OxyChem consolidated the sales team to include the calcium chloride sales organization.
“This week was a great opportunity to come up and see the plant, and that fit in well with the anniversary of the city,” he said. “The company’s strategy as partners of choice is to just try to do things in and around the community.
OxyChem produces calcium chloride through a series of processes. The material is distributed to markets for dust control along gravel roads, the oil and gas industry and mainly sidewalk deicer, according to Greg MacDonnell, general manager at OxyChem in Ludington.