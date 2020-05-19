PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The Pere Marquette Charter Township Board of Trustees approved additional charges to the Lakeshore Drive Water Main Improvements project at a special meeting Monday.
The board modified the contract with Gustafson HDD to include several items that were overlooked in the original plan. The changes increase the amount of the project by $21,990.18.
The original bid allowed the contractor to decide which type of pipe to use for the project, explained Andy Larr, the superintendent of utilities and public works for the township.
The plan was to use PVC pipe, but after reviewing the types of pipes currently in place, they decided to switch to ductile iron. The cost difference is $11,840.
“Currently, 90 percent of the pipes we have are ductile iron,” Larr said.
