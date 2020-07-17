PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The Pere Marquette Charter Township board heard feedback about an ordinance addressing licensing mobile food vendors at its meeting Wednesday evening.
The township is the home of several food trucks that park at the plaza on the corner of North Nelson Road and U.S. 10.
The trucks are currently licensed under a short-term open-air business ordinance, like what is used for the fireworks tents, which Supervisor Jerry Bleau said was not sufficient.
“When I came here a few years ago, we were faced with food trucks in the parking lot at a local shopping center and a lack of an ordinance to regulate those. The premise was that it was a good thing, and we wanted to try to support (the vendors),” he said.
Josiah Coates, owner of Lakeside Weiner Wagon, spoke during the public comment portion to share his concerns about the ordinance as it was written.
Bleau and Kristin Lange, zoning administrator who wrote the ordinance, addressed Coates comments about fees, signage, the number of trucks allowed in a space and the 180-day limit.
“Thinking about the fee, I encourage you to consider that we as food trucks have a rent we pay to the owner of that property. If there is a high license fee, that hurts us as we already pay quite a bit per month as well as utilities and other (expenses). We get flack from restaurants saying we don’t pay property taxes ... but we do set up in a spot where property taxes are being paid,” Coates said.
Bleau told the board they were not ready to propose a specific fee.
“The fee for the ordinance has not been set. After a second reading we will have to come up with a fee structure. (Lange) is working on what that will look like,” Bleau said. “My intention is not to fee them out.”
Coates also asked the board to extend the 180-day limit.
“I would ask you to lengthen that period of time. We do have some nice springs and falls,” he said.
Bleau said he thought the limit was reasonable.
“The current ordinance allows for 40 days and they are supposed to reapply. I’m not enforcing that because we were working on (the ordinance). I don’t know how I feel about more than 180 days. I feel Memorial Day to Labor Day is a typical season. That’s the tourist season. I’ll take some guidance from the board about that,” Bleau said.
Coates suggested switching to a year-long license because 80 percent of his business comes from locals, not tourists.
He also requested leaving the number of trucks to be determined at the zoning administrator’s discretion when the vendors complete the required site plan.
“I think if we are able to provide enough parking and prove that it’s safe, I ask that you stretch that,” he said. “The situation we have now can house more than five and still be safe.”
“The five-and-under limit (of food trucks) defined in the ordinance as a food court. So you have the option of getting a license for a single vendor or a food court,” Bleau said. “Frankly, we are probably not in the position to utilize any parking that I’m aware of. To get more than five will take away parking from existing buildings. Our zoning requires those businesses to have a certain amount of parking spaces.”
Coates thought the issue of signage could be considered case-by-case.
“To address the size and types of the signs, we took that regulation from the text of our current zoning ordinance,” Bleau said. “As a zoning administrator, I enforced that especially on the (U.S. 10) corridor, because its a dangerous and busy place. My position has been put the signs up against your trailer and take them down so they don’t move. Unless there is a text amendment for our regular zoning ordinance, I don’t think it’s appropriate to change the sign limits.”
Bleau said they will take another look at the ordinance and consider making changes before the second reading.
Property purchase
The board decided to purchase a foreclosed property on Hopkins Lake for the cost of $1,563.21.
After the state declined its right to first purchase the property, it went to the township for consideration. The property has adjoining public access due to a county road right-of-way. It is not currently navigable by vehicle.
“If the township did own it, you also have public access that could be improved to provide access to the water,” Parks Manager Kelly Smith told the board.
It could be developed into a place for kayakers to access the lake, suggested Trustee Henry Rasmussen.
“I think there could be some potential, depending on what you want to do for access,” Smith said.
Because it was purchased before auction, the township cannot profit from the property and must manage it for “public use.”
Trustee vacancy
Three candidates — Al DeMeester, Ron Soberalski and Megan Tresnak — were interviewed for a vacant trustee seat on Wednesday. All three are on the ballot for the next election of township trustees in November.
The board decided it wanted more time to consider each candidate and will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, to fill the position.