The Pere Marquette Charter Township Board will consider increasing its water and sewer rates at its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 12.
The meeting will be held via teleconference. To join the meeting, dial 1-701-802-5472 and enter the code 1372354.
The resolution proposes a 30-cent increase in the sewer water rate — from $4.81 to $5.11 — per 100 cubic feet of water utilized per calendar quarter, according to the agenda notes.
The proposed drinking water rate change is $3.62, currently $3.44, per 100 cubic feet of water used per calendar quarter, an increase from the current rate by 18 cents.
Both water and sewer rates are in addition to the normal readiness-to-serve charges based on meter size.
The Michigan Power Limited Partnership will also see an increase from $1.21 to $1.24 per a water supply agreement.
Also on the agenda is to consider a purchase offer for Lots 4 and 5 of the First Street Business Park and to adopt the updated building and zoning fee schedule. The township sold Lots 1 and 8 late last year.
At the meeting, the board will consider a resolution that will allow property tax exemptions for those who qualify. The exemption is for homestead owners who fall below the federal poverty income guidelines.
Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau also submitted a recommendation to no longer charge the $45 annual fee to its residents for brush collection.
The board will also consider the resignation of Kevin Clark, firefighter for the township fire department.