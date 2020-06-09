PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The Pere Marquette Charter Township board will discuss the Rasmussen Road sewer project at its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
The estimated constructions cost is $230,000 for the sanitary sewer portion.
It’s expected to open for bidding in October, according to a letter from Eric Nelson, Mason County Road Commission county highway engineer and project manager.
A MCRC grant will help cover a portion of the road commission costs for the project, Nelson wrote.
Construction is expected to begin in spring of 2021.
At the meeting, the board will also consider quotes for updating the garden tractor used for mowing at Buttersville Park and Campground.
It is a planned expenditure, according to a letter from Supervisor Jerry Bleau.
An agreement with West Shore Educational Service District to collect summer school property taxes for 2020 is also on the agenda.
Jackie Sroka, township treasurer, submitted a request to consider a transfer of funds from the water and sewer funds to the construction fund due to overspending.
The total transfer would be $12,435.
The meeting will be held using teleconference. To join, dial 1-701-802-5472 and use the access code 1372354 followed by the pound or hash key.