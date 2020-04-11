PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The Pere Marquette Charter Township Board has decided to meet via telephone conference for its regularly scheduled meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14.
Residents will be able to join the meeting by dialing 701-802-5472 on their phones, then entering the access code 1372354, followed by the pound key.
“We will conduct the meeting like we normally do,” said Supervisor Jerry Bleau. “We will do the Pledge of Allegiance, invocation, roll call and follow the agenda."
