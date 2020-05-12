PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The Pere Marquette Charter Township Board voted to withdraw two grants meant for a new facility and postponed the opening of Buttersville Campground at its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday evening.
After a period of discussion and a presentation from the project consultant, James Bernier, the board decided to withdraw the grant applications for 2020 and look into applying next year.
Due to complications, Bernier explained it is unlikely the township will acquire the Dow Chemical parcel that will be a part site of the Pere Marquette River facility in time for the grants.
Several other contributions intended for the project, such as from Consumer’s Energy and DTE Energy, are no longer available because of reallocating the funds to COVID-19 response.
“It just isn’t doable this year. Rather than put the state and ourselves in that position, we withdrew and the plan is to submit next year,” Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau explained.
