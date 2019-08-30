PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The mission to restore and upgrade the Pere Marquette Memorial Cross and the site where it's located is getting a financial boost from West Shore Bank.
The Pere Marquette Memorial Association received a line of credit in the amount of $120,000 from West Shore Bank that gives the nonprofit organization the funds needed to complete the first of two phases of restoring and upgrading the memorial to the French missionary who is to believed to have died May 18, 1675 at the site on Buttersville Peninsula. The announcement was made Friday afternoon at the site by members of the memorial association board of directors and representatives from West Shore Bank.
"We're honored, as what I would say the leading community bank, to be able to have (the Pere Marquette Memorial Association) come to us and ask for assistance and us provide it," said Ray Biggs, the president and CEO of West Shore Bank. "We'll also be contributing to the cause in addition to providing the line of credit, and we'll work through that yet.
"We'll try to announce something here in the community to spur on some donations in the coming weeks, but we're very excited about the project. It's good for the community; this is a special place," Biggs said.
The memorial association was able to fundraise about $104,000 of the $224,000 total cost of the first phase, said Carlos Alvarado, president of the board of directors.
