West Shore Bank on Friday announced it was providing the Pere Marquette Memorial Cross Association with a $120,000 line of credit toward the upgrading of the memorial cross and site. Picture, from left, are Mike Jeruzal, vice president of West Shore Bank; memorial association board members Todd Reed and Gail Burkhart; Terri Langerak, vice president of the memorial association board of directors; Carlos Alvarado, president of the memorial association board of directors; Ray Biggs, president and CEO of West Shore Bank; and Jeremy Holmes, senior vice president of retail lending and administration at West Shore Bank.