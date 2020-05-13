The Walmart in Ludington donated $1,000 to the Pere Marquette Township Fire Department as a part of its Local Community grant program.
Fire Chief Larry Gaylor, Trooper Matt Demny and Assistant Chief Scott Graczyk met one of the Walmart staff on Monday night to pick out items for the fire station, which also serves as a satellite office for the Michigan State Police.
“The local Walmart was pushing for us to receive it,” Gaylord said. “I was very grateful we received it.”
The items they chose were a television and DVD player for the training room, a few pots and pans for the shared kitchen, a vacuum to replace the old one and they ordered a microwave, which is expected to arrive soon.
Each year, the Walmart management chooses from local organizations — nonprofits, government entities and schools — for a donation.
The process to receive the grant started almost two months ago. Demny oversaw the application, Gaylord said.
“The state police use the building for training, too,” he said. “COVID-19 didn’t help with the process, but it was like any grant — it takes time to go through all the steps for the approval. It went well as far as we are concerned.”