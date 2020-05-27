PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The Pere Marquette Fire Department responded to an explosion at the Reith-Riley Asphalt Plant around 6 a.m. Tuesday, located at 5565 W. First Street in Ludington.
“We were called to a gas leak, (and it’s) undetermined what was leaking at this time,” said Larry Gaylord, Pere Marquette Fire Chief. “The leak caused an explosion in the company’s processing equipment and caused a decent amount of damage to their asphalt machine.”
Gaylord said that no one was injured in the blast and there was no fire.
“The blast was heard at least three miles away that I know of,” he said.
Pere Marquette Fire Department was on scene for about a half hour, according to Gaylord.
“They got the gas shut off and there was no fire so that took care of the issues,” he said.