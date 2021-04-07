The proposed reconstruction of the overpass that carries Pere Marquette Highway (Business Route U.S. 31) over Marquette Rail in Pere Marquette Township continues to be delayed as officials with Marquette Rail continue to review plans for the project.
Michael Williams, a spokesman for Marquette Rail, said the railroad has a public project manual that indicates that outside engineering proposals for projects that will impact railroad property are reviewed for 30 to 45 days.
Williams said the contractor for MDOT submitted an engineering proposal to Marquette Rail on Feb. 25, mere days before the initial announced construction start of March 1. Williams said the initial proposal was incomplete, and Marquette Rail stated that on March 2.
A revised proposal was submitted to Marquette Rail on March 26, Williams said. It is currently being reviewed by the company.
“(It) is now under review to ensure that it meets railroad safety and engineering requirements,” he said. “However, some missing information is still needed from MDOT’s contractor to complete the review.
“That’s the current status.”
The engineering proposal is related to the contractor’s demolition plan for the bridge area, said John Richard, MDOT spokesman.
The project, Richard said, is estimated to take four months to complete. The original start date would have seen the completion of the project around July 1. The MDOT signs along various roads indicated a March 15 start. Those signs now flash four asterisks in the corner with no start time indicated.
The longer the start is delayed, the more the four-month window will take up additional weeks during the summer tourism season.
Overall, Williams said once the project does get moving along, the activities of Marquette Rail’s operations and rail yard in Ludington will only have a minimal impact.