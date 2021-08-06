PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — After waiting for morning rainfall to dry on the new asphalt Friday afternoon, traffic lines were painted, and the Pere Marquette Highway bridge was opened after being closed for construction since April 26.
The bridge required a “full-blown reconstruction” to the tune of $1.3 million, funded by the state and federal governments, said Keith Campbell, a transportation technician for the Michigan Department of Transportation who oversaw the summer’s work.
Work was scheduled to be finished Aug. 28, but Davis Construction, the Lansing contractor who led the work, added about two hours to each work day to finish early, since the project had been delayed for nearly two months, Campbell said.
MDOT identified the bridge for minor improvements about two years ago, according to Campbell. But inspectors discovered the bridge had deteriorated more than expected since a “major rehab” in 1992.
Sand used in the 1992 concrete contained a high level of alkali, Campbell said, leading to a reaction known as “concrete cancer.”
“It would just eat away at the concrete,” Campbell said.
Now, sand is tested for its alkali levels, he added.
The slope of the bridge was also increased to prevent rainwater from pooling. Because the road had to be adjusted to the new slope, drivers will notice new, black asphalt where the angle was steepened.
Dirt berms on either side of the bridge were replaced with curbs, which have downspouts, or drains, to funnel water off the concrete.
New guardrails were put up, and in about a month, they’ll be topped with chain link fences, Campbell said.
Workers will be painting the underside of the bridge until next week, but won’t impede traffic, he said. After Labor Day, workers will be back to put up the fencing and seal the concrete.
Campbell posted weekly construction progress updates on Facebook. Because work on the bridge was hidden from view, he included pictures and detailed information on what the work consisted of.
“People really enjoy it,” he said. “They want to know what’s going on. … They’re like, ‘Wow, I never really knew that this much was involved to put a bridge back up.’”
He said he’ll be posting updates on work to add right-turn lanes at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Brye Road, which will begin Aug. 16.
“That’s one of the not-so-good intersections in the county,” he said. “Putting right-turn lanes in will alleviate all the backups. … It’ll get people through there a lot better.”