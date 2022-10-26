Pere Marquette Charter Township Board on Tuesday signed off on a plan to address deer overpopulation in the township’s parks.
The plan, drafted by Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau, involves seeking a special harvest permit from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to allow for deer to be eliminated “outside of the regular hunting season” and with “exceptions to hunting rules,” by two or more expert shooters, likely from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
If the special harvest permit is granted, the plan would get underway Jan. 1 and last through Feb. 28, 2023.
“The plan calls for two expert shooters — police officers or off-duty police officers,” Bleau said, adding that there could be a cost to the township if it has to pay for overtime for participating officers, which is one of a few details that have yet to be determined.
The target number of deer also still needs to be ironed out. That figure will be determined with input from DNR wildlife biologists, according to Bleau, who said the number could change as time progresses.
“The plan is basically a starting point,” Bleau said. “Year-to-year, the board will review this, and the idea is to do a controlled, legal hunt within the township parks on dedicated dates and times. Our parks department will come up with a more detailed plan and put that out in the near future.”
Deer would be field dressed by the township’s Department of Public Works or parks staff, and venison would be donated to local food banks.
The plan will also, in the future, provide for archery hunting in the township’s parks, though that component won’t come into play until next spring in preparation for the fall 2023 bow-hunting season. Bleau said there will be an application process that will probably be opened up to township residents first.
“All in all, it’s a great plan,” Bleau said. “We’ll put out more details and we’ll make sure all the citizens know what’s happening and how it’s happening.”
The township board authorized Bleau in September to move forward with developing the plan, after receiving a letter of concern from more than 100 Buttersville Peninsula residents.
“We’ll manage the select hunts to make sure everyone’s safe, with the goal of controlling the herd so it doesn’t overpopulate like it does on Buttersville Peninsula,” Bleau said.
The plan stipulates that township residents would be notified at least 14 days before the first scheduled hunt date.
SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICER
The board approved a contract with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office to share the cost of a school resource officer posted at Ludington Elementary School.
Trustees voted 6-1 in favor of the agreement, with Treasurer Andy Kmetz opposing it.
During the school year, the officer — Deputy Dave Barnett — will be stationed at the school district. Barnett will serve the township during the summer, when school is out of season.
Per the agreement, P.M. will provide 25% of the cost for the officer, who would work for the township during the summer months.
The estimated cost for salary, a vehicle, and necessary equipment would be about $144,000 per year, with the township contributing about $36,000.
The proposal is an amended version of one discussed by the board in July, which originally included Mason County Eastern as well.
Bleau said the county still aims to post an officer at MCE, but the plan was restructured such that the township is only being asked to contribute to the posting at Ludington.
Bleau said there was “overwhelming support from citizens of the township.”
“The board felt this was the absolute right thing to do,” he said, adding that the agreement will provide “extra protection for the township when it’s at its busiest.”
“Anything we can do is a good thing, especially when it comes to the safety of our children,” Bleau said.
ALSO ON TUESDAY
The board approved an agreement with Lakeshore Environmental to conduct an environmental assessment of properties it’s acquiring on Pere Marquette Highway.
The cost is $8,500, but completion of the environmental work will make the township eligible for state funding for brownfield redevelopment projects on the properties, according to Bleau.