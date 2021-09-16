Pere Marquette Charter Township is just days away from closing on the last of the Dow Chemical Company parcels needed for P.M. Conservation Park project.
Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau told the Daily News that he and Township Clerk Rachelle Enbody will sign on the purchase agreement with Dow on Tuesday.
“We’ve got a date for Parcel 5,” Bleau said. “Our final closing date is Sept. 24. It’s very exciting.”
The township board unanimously voted to give Bleau and Enbody authority to sign on the township’s behalf when it met on Sept. 14.
The signing will see the last of five parcels transfer ownership from Dow to the township. Parcels 1-4 were collectively purchased in November 2020, and even though a formal dedication for the conservation park was held in August, Parcel 5 still remained in limbo.
Bleau said it’s a relief to finally have the entirety of the property moving into P.M.’s ownership.
“A lot of work has gone into this,” he said. “Someone remarked to me (at the dedication) that this has been in the works and on the lips of the people at Dow for 16 years now.
“We’re finally going to sign the paperwork and be the proud owners of all the property. From there, we shoot right into the development process.”
Like the rest of the 316-acre property, more than 50 percent of the value of Parcel 5 is being donated to the township by Dow.
The parcel is northwest of the north bridge on P.M. Highway, and Bleau said sometime in the future, the hope is to connect it to the first four parcels.
Bleau said the township board is excited about moving forward with the project, which will eventually be home to roughly $12 million in developments, including trails, shelters, activity areas and more, according to a master plan for the park.
“We’re just super ecstatic that we can move on and get this property open to the public, and especially give people access to the shoreline,” he said. “From my perspective, it’s a blessing and an honor to be part of this project. This is way bigger than any individual. This is going to affect our community for a long, long time in a positive manner and it’s truly a blessing to be able to finalize the deal that everyone else, prior to me, has done.”
The township board also moved to establish rental fees for the pavilions within the former Dow Activities Club Park, which encompasses the first four parcels and is now open to the public. There are no sewer hook-ups, but the space is usable.
Rates were set at $100 for the large pavilion and $50 fee for the smaller one, with the intention to rent them out as soon as possible.
“We’d like to encourage people to use that,” Bleau said.
The board also waived a demolition permit fee for the township itself, to allow the parks department and the DPW to make some repairs to one of the buildings in the same area.
“There was some structural damage prior to us obtaining the property. Parks and DPW are going to gut those buildings and get an engineer to see if we can save the structures.”