The Pere Marquette Charter Township Board on Tuesday will turn its attention back to First Street Business Park, where a handful of purchase agreements for retail space are still being revised.
The board meets in-person at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the township hall, 1699 S. Pere Marquette Hwy.
At its previous meeting, on April 27, the board approved a $70,000 offer from Nelson Industrial Construction & Engineering for Lots 11, 12 and 13 for a non-perishable food distribution center.
However, Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau said the purchasers reconsidered the offer and determined that only two of the three lots would be needed.
A revised agreement for Lots 12 and 13, for $50,000, will be considered on Tuesday.
The board will also consider a revised $25,000 offer for Lot 4. The board previously approved a bid from Foam Works LLC and Nelson for the space. In the resolution for the proposal on Tuesday’s agenda, Nelson is now listed as the sole purchaser.
GOLF CART USE
The board will also consider a resolution to allow golf carts to be used on certain designated roads within the township.
If passed, people would be allowed to operate golf carts on streets in the township at no more than 15 mph. Carts would not be allowed on the highway or on any streets with a speed limit exceeding 30 mph, “except to cross the state trunkline highway or street.”
WASTE PICK-UP
Bleau stated in a memo attached to Tuesday’s meeting agenda, that he was asking for trustees’ support in amending the township’s solid waste agreement to allow residents to purchase an additional pick-up cart for a $45 quarterly fee. Bleau stated that the added service would not lead to any additional costs for the township.