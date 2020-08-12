PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The food truck ordinance was several years in the making, Pere Marquette Charter Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau told the board Tuesday evening at its regular meeting.
The board unanimously approved the mobile food vendor ordinance as written on its second reading.
On the first reading, some changes were made to language regarding how long the vendors can operate, how many can be in a particular space and concerning signage based on feedback from food truck owners who currently operate in the township at a place locally known as the “10 spot.”
Three vendors sent letters requesting the board postpone its decision on adopting the ordinance because they were unable to attend the meeting and make public comments.
Letha and Dan Fulton both made statements during the public comment period on behalf of their daughter, Laura Webster, who runs the Brunch Babes truck.
“Please seriously consider (postponing) this decision on the ordinance until they can attend,” Letha said. “There are no issues now. Why don’t you put it off so you can work with the vendors?”
Bleau explained the ordinance has been in progress for at least two years. The goal was to establish the ordinance before the end of 2020 because the township did not have a stand-alone ordinance to cover food vendors and going into next spring, the current short-term open-air business ordinance that they’ve been using was not sufficient.
“I’m ready to see this done,” Bleau said.
The township attorney recommended the township put an ordinance in place specific to food trucks, he said.
After a discussion on whether to postpone or move forward with the ordinance, the board decided to adopt it with the understanding the text can be amended at a later date.
Bleau suggested the planning committee meet with the food vendors and take another look at the ordinance.
A fee schedule was adopted for the food truck ordinance based on the recommendation from Zoning Administrator Kristin Lange.
A single vendor permit is $155 with a $100 deposit; a food court permit (100-foot by 100-foot area) is $465 with a $100 deposit.
The board did not move forward with a decision regarding the Ludington recreation program. The program director was unable to come to the meeting, but will be invited again to explain how the township contribution is used when sports are not taking place, Bleau said.