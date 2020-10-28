PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The Pere Marquette Charter Township Board of Trustees approved the City of Ludington’s request to place monitoring wells on township property at its regular meeting Tuesday evening.
The wells are a part of the city’s investigation after a contaminant was found near the wastewater treatment plant. PFAS showed up during testing of residential wells, though it was not over the state-required limit. The city is installing wells for additional monitoring.
There will be three wells according to the agreement the township approved. The locations listed were: 1040 S. Pere Marquette Highway, the township firebarn property; 5398 W. Sixth Street, the township storage garage; and 4831 W. Sixth Street, the township water tower property.
The board agreed to a five-year term that will end on Dec. 21, 2025.
The wells will be ground-level and the township will choose the exact locations for each well.
The board also approved a contract with Edward VanderVries of V & V Assessing after the assessor that was previously contracted passed away.
VanderVries is the Oceana County equalization director.
The township is designated at level four because of the Ludington Pumped Storage Plant and the cogeneration plant on Sixth Street. Pere Marquette Township’s current assessor, Derek Eaton, is currently a level three assessor.
“Because our assessor is a level three and the township is designated a level four, we will apply to the state for a waiver that will allow our assessor sign the role for this coming year, on the conditions that he is in the level four program and (VaderVries) being our level four contract assessor,” said Supervisor Jerry Bleau.
The arrangement will allow Eaton to work with VanderVries, which was the plan with the previous assessor, according to Bleau.
An item was removed from the Tuesday evening meeting agenda concerning easements with Occidental Chemical. Bleau stated that the board had already approved the easements in previous meeting minutes.