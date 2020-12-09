PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The Pere Marquette Charter Township Board approved its 2021 budgets as proposed at its regular meeting Tuesday evening.
The meeting was held via teleconference due to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) epidemic order that limits gathering.
A public hearing was held during the meeting for the proposed budgets. No public comments were made.
The board adopted the 2021 General Fund, Metro Act and Transportation System Special Revenue funds, which included the levies of 2.85 mills for township operations and 0.20 mills for public transportation, previously approved by voters.
Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau informed the board the township expected an approximate $139,246 increase in revenue for 2021, up five percent from 2020.
He credited the increase to new construction, ongoing construction at the pump storage facility, the uncapping of sold properties in the township and the inflationary rollup of 1.4 percent for 2021.
Bleau explained the inflationary roll-up impacts everyone who lives in the state and the uncapping of sold properties happens when a property owned by one person for a number of years is sold and its property taxes are raised to match the current standards.
He also noted certain expenditure increases and decreases in the proposed budget. Decreases were due to the Dow Chemical property closure, department consolidation and no upcoming large elections. Increases were cited as the result of the compensation study conducted in 2020, master plan amendments and hiring additional personnel.
The board also approved the 2021 Water and Sewer Budget as proposed.
Bleau stated the township will have a large sewer project in the next year on Rasmussen Road, which accounts for an increase in expenditures. He said more information will be available at a board meeting in early 2021. The project is expected to start in the spring.
The board also adopted a resolution to waive the collections of penalties or fines for the nonfiling or late filing of property transfer affidavits.
The township assessor, Derek Eaton, told the board the Michigan State Tax Commission is requiring township to adopt the resolution if it doesn’t want to collect the fees.
He said collecting the fees is a “logistics nightmare” for large and small townships alike and the state recognized that.
“Most people don’t know they have to file it, and we don’t want to penalize people for a law that was written in 1983,” Bleau said.
First Street Business Park Lot 8 owned by the township was sold to Munn Properties for $80,000. The board approved the township supervisor and attorney to negotiate the details of the deal. Jimmy Munn was present to answer questions.
The next board’s meeting will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29.
Bleau said it will be held in person if the current MDHHS order limiting gathering is not extended to that date.