PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The Pere Marquette Charter Township Board of Trustees reviewed and approved erosion prevention measures to protect the Buttersville Campground beach area at its regular meeting Tuesday evening.
At the previous meeting, Parks Manager Kelly Smith brought it to the attention of the board that the dune bluff was quickly eroding over the summer and was expected to continue to do so because of Lake Michigan’s high water level.
The board directed Smith to seek out bids and return to with more information about getting a permit.
Smith returned with proposals from Hallock Contracting, Towns Brothers Construction Co. and Dan Hunter. Hallack Contracting was approved for a total of $97,965.
Any purchase over $20,000 usually requires a sealed bid process. The board chose to waived the sealed bid process due to the emergency nature of the project.
The project should not require approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Smith said.
“Because we had the sand dredged and we are above the high water level...(Army Corps approval) is unnecessary,” he said.
During the summer, sand was dredged from the Pere Marquette Lake channel and added in front of the Buttersville Peninsula. That sand will allow the contractor to work above the water level. The dredged sand is quickly disappearing, though, which is why it is important to start the erosion construction immediately, Smith said.
The project includes repairing the stairs from the campground to the beach and protecting a 350-foot area along the shoreline.
”We don’t know what mother nature is going to do to us, but I do think we are doing our due diligence to protect the resources we have and we have an obligation to do that,” said Township Supervisor Gerald Bleau.
“Nothing is not an option,” added Trustee Andy Kmetz.
Treasurer Jacalyn Sroka was absent from the meeting.
Rec Program
The board decided to contribute $5,000 to the Ludington Recreation Program, half of its usual contribution.
The recreation program provides sports programs for school-aged children as well as other activities.
The program is run by the Ludington Area Schools while the City of Ludington manages the program’s finances.
The township contributes to the program, so Pere Marquette Township residents can participate at a reduced rate. After some sports were canceled due to the pandemic, the township looked into paying a pro-rated amount for 2020.
City Manager Mitch Foster and Program Director Brent Gillett, who was hired in August of 2019, were both present at the meeting to answer questions from the board.
They explained the bill includes fixed expenses such as field maintenance and the recreation program is looking to expand once the new Ludington Area Schools elementary is built, which the township’s contribution will assist with.
As of the meeting, all activities were on pause except adult slow pitch softball and USA Swimming, a nation-wide swimming program. The recreation program is unable to use the school district’s gymnasiums at this time, Gillett said.
”Any sports that we cancel, I plan to make up rather than out-right cancel provided there is time to do that,” he said.
The last time the recreation program had an evaluation of which townships the students were from that participated was in 2010. That’s when the township contribution amounts were decided, Foster said.
He said the evaluation will happen more frequently going forward.
Clerk Rachelle Enbody requested participation numbers and for the township to see the program’s budget at the end of each year.
”So we can get a better evaluation on whether we are paying our fair amount or if we owe the program additional costs,” she said.
Foster agree that they will provide those toward the end of the year. Gillett said going forward all registration forms, in person and online, will require the participant to say which township they are from. The board also requested to see a plan of how the recreation program will be expanding.
”The value of program is a good value,” Bleau said. “I think it’s important to fund recreational programs, and I know the programs were shortened this year due to unforeseen circumstances. But I think the city and the school system is... trying to transition it into something it hasn’t been before and expand it. In order to expand it... there are going to be more expenses than in the past. I don’t disagree a pro-rated (amount) is a good idea.”
Beau said he looked into past minutes to find information about the program but there was little to go on.
”By word-of-mouth, everybody says it’s a great program, and I think it’s important for the township to fund great programs. And we have the means to do that. I don’t believe it’s a waste of the citizen’s money,” Bleau said.
The board will revisit paying the remaining $5,000 at the end of the year.
Condos
The board approved a site condominium development amendment for Sunset Beach at Ludington.
The planning commission submitted a memorandum to the board the recommended the amendment after holding a public hearing.
The amendment includes moving the current structure that was built 13 years ago away from the bluff.
”I was contacted a while back by emergency management that this was one of the houses that was being watched by (them and) the state police. They’re deeply concerned that it was going to fall into Lake Michigan. They wanted us to be aware of that and do what we could to avoid that,” Bleau said.
Moving the house includes eliminating the cul-de-sac, which means the Mason County Road Commission will never take it over. The amendment requires the developer to take care of the road, explained Kmetz, who is on the planning commission.
There was also some concern about fire trucks being able to enter, so they received a sign-off for that as well, he said.
”Those were the conditions we put on it,” Kmetz said.
Public Wifi
The Water Tower Lease Agreement was renewed with SyncWave with an amendment.
SyncWave is an internet provider that pays rent for its installation on the Pere Marquette Township water tower. The agreement will continue on an ongoing basis.
With the amendment, SyncWave will offer additional services, including making wifi available at Sutton’s Landing Park and Memorial Tree Park.
”The intent is to offer up wifi... so our residents can access wifi for their kids to do homework,” Bleau said. “The goal is to get some free internet service to our residents and people in the outlying communities that don’t have internet.”
Wayfinding sign
The approved the purchase and installation of a wayfinding sign that will go on the Pere Marquette Highway.
The sign was first proposed by Vic Burwell for the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame which recently remodeled its space at Historic White Pine Village.
To install a wayfinding sign, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) requires an application from the township. The Hall of Fame board of directors also asked about costsharing.
The agreement says the township will maintain, install and be liable for the sign.
”I came up with an option for the township to help with a little economic development... by adding the township to the sign,” Bleau said.
The resolution was to submit the application, but does not guarantee MDOT will approve it.
The sign’s language is still being decided.
Other Business
In other business, the board:
- Decided to move forward with the sale of a township-owned 2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek.
- Approved the purchase a truck for the parks department for $32,629.65.
- Adopted a zoning ordinance amendment concerning accessory buildings after a second reading.
- Accepted the resignation of James Beal from the zoning board of appeals and appointed James Bachelder to fill the position.
- Approved the purchase of a leaf vac for the Department of Public Works at a cost of $98,321.80 using capital improvement funds.
- Added Edwin Rasmussen to the Pere Marquette Charter Township Fire Department. He will begin as a probationary firefighter on Nov. 1.