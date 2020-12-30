The Pere Marquette Township approved a pair of easements and its capital improvement plan at its regular year-end meeting Tuesday held via teleconference.
The two easements were for Occidental Chemical Corporation’s brine production pipelines that are now on township property after being acquired from Dow Chemical in November. The easements also include part of Sutton’s Landing, a township park.
Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau informed the board that the easements were previously approved by the board under former supervisor Paul Keson. Oxy Chemical had lost the documents and asked the township to condense the three easements into two while they were signing them again.
Bleau assured the board the easements were thoroughly reviewed. The board approved the supervisor and township clerk to sign the documents on the board’s behalf.
The board approved the five-year capital improvement plan as proposed. The plan runs from 2021 to 2026 and includes changes to improve the township.
Several of the items for 2021 were carried over from the previous year. Township Clerk Rachelle Enbody told the board those projects were unable to be completed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
At the meeting, the board approved proposed budget amendments and appropriations that addressed changes in revenues and expenditures during the year.
Enbody said there were unexpected decreases and increases in expenses, but all were appropriate and the budget was balanced.
The fund balance for township operations was at 100 percent and additional revenues were transferred for capital improvement.
The township also accepted a letter of resignation from Rex Pope who was on the planning commission board and approved the remaining invoices for the year.