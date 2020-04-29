Pere Marquette Charter Township will be hiring two new members to its department of public works after its board approved them Tuesday during its regularly scheduled meeting.

Based on a recommendation from the personnel committee, which met April 23, the board approved the hiring of two new staff members. Lee Buck and Trenton Sanford were hired as DPW operators at a rate of $16 per hour.

The township received approximately 20 applications and interviewed three candidates for the position.

For more on this story, please purchase a copy of our print edition or buy access to our e-edition.

hannah@ludingtondailynews.com

843-1122 x341