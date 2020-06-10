PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The Pere Marquette Charter Township board decided to give the Mason County Road Commission the green light for a sewer project in conjunction with a road project on Rasmussen Road.
At its meeting via teleconference on Tuesday evening, the board opted to move forward with the project after a period of discussion.
“In 2018, the board approved design and study from Nordlund & Associates for Rassmussen Road,” said Supervisor Jerry Bleau.
“It’s been on the road commission’s list for quite a few years,” said Andy Larr, superintendent of utilities and public works. “They lost the funding, so it was pushed back. If we are going to do it, now is the best time while they are re-doing the road.”
The exact amount for the township’s portion of the project will be determined when it goes to bid, which is expected to take place in October.
The board also approved the purchase of a garden tractor for the parks and recreation department.
Kelly Smith, parks manager, had submitted a recommendation to purchase a tractor from Seymour’s Sales and Service for $3,080.95. Two additional quotes were also provided to the board.
Two proposed agreements, with West Shore Community College and the West Shore Educational Service District, were accepted by the board to collect summer school property taxes.
Based on recent staff and project changes, Shelly Enbody, township clerk, recommended several budget adjustments, which the board agreed to.
The board also approved the transfer of funds from water and sewer to the construction fund due to overspending. The transfer totaled $12,435.