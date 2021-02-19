The Pere Marquette Charter Township Board will meet via teleconference at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
The board meets twice a month every other month. At the Nov. 24, 2020, meeting, the board decided to begin the second meetings at 5 p.m. in 2021.
To join, dial 1-701-802-5472 and enter the access code 1372354 when prompted.
On Tuesday, the board will consider quotes for a sewer and water rate study, look at the request to purchase an UTV (utility terrain vehicle) for the parks department and hear a first reading of a proposed zoning ordinance text amendment.
The township increased its sewer and rates at its Jan. 12 meeting. At the meeting, the board discussed having a sewer and water rates study completed. The most recent assessment was completed in 2015.
The proposed zoning ordinance amendment changes to the “High Risk Erosion Overlay Zone” language, according to the agenda notes.
A public hearing for the ordinance amendment was held by the planning commission on Feb. 2.
Parks Manager Kelly Smith submitted several quotes for the purchase of a UTV.
The purchase is a planned capital improvement expenditure.