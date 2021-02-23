The Pere Marquette Charter Township Board postponed its decision to have a water and sewer rate study completed at its regular board meeting Tuesday evening.
A discussion to have an updated study done for the township began at the Jan. 12 meeting when both water and sewer rates were raised. The board asked Karie Bleau, township treasurer and water and sewer administrator, to gather quotes.
Karie presented several to the board on Tuesday — Gosling Czubak Engineering Sciences for $7,920, Stantec for $28,970, Utility Financial Solutions for $29,800.
She explained each one’s background and her conversations with the companies, ultimately recommending Stantec.
Board Member Jim Nordlund asked about the Michigan Rural Water Association analysis.
Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau informed the board that the township recently had an analysis completed by the MWRA. An analysis is required by the state to be completed every three years.
Jerry said that a comprehensive study is recommended for every five to seven years. The most recent study was in 2015.
After some discussion, the board decided postpone in order to review the MWRA analysis.
At the meeting, the board moved forward with purchasing a UTV for the parks department.
Parks Manager Kelly Smith submitted several quotes and made the recommendation to accept Bader Bros. out of Hillman.
The Baders Bro. quote was the lowest offer at $21,100. Other dealership offers were from Babbit’s Power Sports Super Store, Peacock and Classic Motor Sports.
The UTV was a planned capital improvement project purchase originally slated for 2024, but moved up because of the acquisition of the Dow Chemical property.
In other business, the board accepted a first reading for proposed text amendments to Zoning Ordinance No. 148.