PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — “I firmly believe the bottom of those stairs will be wiped out before next spring,” said Parks Manager Kelly Smith.
Smith gave a beach erosion presentation to the Pere Marquette Charter Township at its regular meeting Tuesday evening.
He showed a series of photos, starting with early January of this year up until Monday that demonstrated how Lake Michigan’s high water level has eroded, or put at risk of erosion, township property on the Buttersville Peninsula beach.
Dredging that took place this summer that moved sand in front of the bluff where the Buttersville Campground sits helped, but within a few weeks the water had dispersed it, he said.
His main concern was for the stairs that lead to the campground, though he also asked for guidance about the property north of the stairs.
The board directed Smith to look into protection for the stairs and return to the board with a plan, including information about obtaining an EGLE (Environmental, Great Lakes & Energy) permit. If the cost is more than $5,000, then the board will have to seek bids for the project.
“I don’t know what the perfect answer is, but I know it’s going to take money to do it,” Smith said.
The board made the decision to accept the proposed Mason County Interlocal Agreement for County Designated Assessor, based on the recommendation of the township’s assessor, Derek Eaton.
The agreement designates Anthony Meyaard, currently the county equalization director, as the county designated assessor.
“I looked it up... and I like the way they set it up,” said Clerk Rachelle Enbody. “There is a step process and we have choices throughout, which makes me more comfortable with the agreement because the choices are ours.”
The board approved the restated Dow Chemical property resolution, which replaced the resolution approved at the Aug. 25 meeting, giving the township clerk and supervisor the authority to move forward with the purchase.
The property is east of Lakeshore Drive and adjacent to township parks.
The new resolution included language requested by the Dow Chemical attorneys, according to Supervisor Jerry Bleau.
“Basically some language clean-up,” he said.
The board approved a request from Bleau for an agreement with Dow Chemical to have a charrette on the new property.
“It’s a public input session... inviting the public to look at the plan and talk about it. The goal is to get people on the property, to walk it and get a feel for what’s there then look at the maps. It’s hands-on,” Bleau said.
The grants that will be used to develop the property into a conservation park require public input, Bleau said.
The agreement with Dow Chemical will allow the township to have the session on the property, whether or not it is acquired by the time of the charrette.
At the meeting, the board also:
- Formed a committee to address a request by Douglas and Shirley Canfield to purchase the Hopkins Lake property recently acquired by the township. Shirley was present at the meeting and spoke during the public comment portion.
- Passed a first reading of a proposed zoning ordinance text amendment addressing detached accessory buildings.
- Certified the 2020 millage rates for the Ludington Mass Transit Authority at .20 mils, and the township operation millage at 2.85 mils.