PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Pere Marquette Charter Township is making steady progress on its conservation park project Supervisor Jerry Bleau reported to the board at its regular meeting Tuesday evening.
The meeting was held via teleconference.
The transition of ownership for 316 acres of mostly undeveloped property from Dow Chemical Company to the township had some delays due to the pandemic.
Parcels 1 through 4 were closed on in November of last year. Parcel 5 is still in the works.
“We are on track to close in June, if the (Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy) environmental part comes through,” Bleau said.
Partial funding for the project was pulled last year because of the pandemic. The township also decided to withdraw from grants because of the delay in acquiring Parcel 5.
At the meeting, the board was informed the Consumers grant was back. The township will be sending a letter of intent.
Bleau said he will recommend the township also pursue one of the Department of Natural Resources grants that it withdrew from last year.
“I’m going to recommend that we pursue the Land and Water grant... because it increased its maximum ask from $300,000 to $500,000,” he said.
The township is currently working on the plan for the conservation park. It held two public workshops in 2020 to gather feedback from residents.
Bleau said if the funding is in place, the township could begin construction on the conservation park as early as 2022.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
The board approved the purchase of ropes rescue equipment for the fire department for $2,740.
The purchases began last year and this was the last portion, Clerk Rachelle Enbody told the board.
Fire Chief Larry Gaylord said the updated equipment was needed for some time, and he didn’t anticipate the need to purchase more in the immediate future.
“This should get us up to date,” he said.
The board also approved the payment for fire department pagers for $5,405 and the township office to purchase a printer for $8,900.
The printer will have the ability to scan and print large-scale blueprints and maps, Bleau said.
In other business, the board agreed to participate in the Household Hazardous Waste program hosted by the Mason-Lake Conservation District, accepted the resignation of Marsha Gould from the Board of Review and appointed Jeremy Wagner to the Planning Commission.